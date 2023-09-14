Foggy accident near Beaver Lake leaves two men dead

SPRINGDALE -- Two men were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, according to a fatal crash summary by Arkansas State Police.

State police said in the report Matthew Olinger, 23, of Huntsville, and Noah Caldwell, 24, of Rogers, were killed.

Olinger was driving a Toyota Corolla north on West Vanzant Road near U.S. 412 east of Beaver Lake when the wreck happened, the summary said. The weather was reported as foggy.

After an accident, the Corolla came to a stop and was blocking the road. Caldwell got out to check on Olinger, who was in another vehicle the Corolla collided with.

A Volvo semittrailer heading west then hit the Corolla with Olinger inside.

Both Olinger and Caldwell were pronounced dead on the scene.