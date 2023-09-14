Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Foggy weather vehicle accident near Beaver Lake leaves two Northwest Arkansas men dead

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | September 14, 2023 at 2:20 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Two men were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, according to a fatal crash summary by Arkansas State Police.

State police said in the report Matthew Olinger, 23, of Huntsville, and Noah Caldwell, 24, of Rogers, were killed.

Olinger was driving a Toyota Corolla north on West Vanzant Road near U.S. 412 east of Beaver Lake when he had a wreck, the summary said. The weather was reported as foggy.

After the accident, the Corolla came to a stop and was blocking the road. Caldwell got out of his vehicle to check on Olinger.

A Volvo semitrailer heading west then hit the Corolla with Olinger inside, killing him and Caldwell.

Both Olinger and Caldwell were pronounced dead on the scene.

Print Headline: 2 men die in U.S. 412 accident near Beaver Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT