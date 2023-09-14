Foggy weather vehicle accident near Beaver Lake leaves two Northwest Arkansas men dead

SPRINGDALE -- Two men were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, according to a fatal crash summary by Arkansas State Police.

State police said in the report Matthew Olinger, 23, of Huntsville, and Noah Caldwell, 24, of Rogers, were killed.

Olinger was driving a Toyota Corolla north on West Vanzant Road near U.S. 412 east of Beaver Lake when he had a wreck, the summary said. The weather was reported as foggy.

After the accident, the Corolla came to a stop and was blocking the road. Caldwell got out of his vehicle to check on Olinger.

A Volvo semitrailer heading west then hit the Corolla with Olinger inside, killing him and Caldwell.

Both Olinger and Caldwell were pronounced dead on the scene.