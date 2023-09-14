Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Pea Ridge

Dinah Libberton, 44, of 3 Ashburton Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Libberton was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Rashaan Jones, 27, of 1011 Illinois St. in Hot Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Michael Byers, 43, of 14392 Arkansas 43 South in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Byers was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Daniel Fletcher, 51, of 309 Park St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Fletcher was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.