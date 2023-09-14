Frontier to make

new home in Dallas

Cable and internet company Frontier Communications will relocate its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Dallas, creating as many as 3,000 new jobs in Texas.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said the move is being made to promote Frontier, one of the 10 largest cable and internet providers in the country, as a local and national telecommunications company. Dallas already is the corporate home of telecommunications giant AT&T and Verizon is working on a major expansion of its regional campus in Irving.

"Texas was an obvious place for us to be based," said Jeffery, who already lives in Dallas. "Dallas is geographically located right at the center of the country, which makes it great for Frontier because we're coast to coast, and there's great talent availability. We're making the 'Gigahub' our center for digital development."

Frontier has 2.9 million customers in 25 states and revenue of $5.79 billion in 2022 after adding 250,000 new fiber broadband customers during the year.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Fed chair swears in

three new governors

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell swore in three members of the central bank's governing board Wednesday, including Philip Jefferson as vice chair and Adriana Kugler to fill a vacant seat as the central bank's first Latina governor.

The officials aren't expected to alter the Fed's policies in the near term, as most economists expect the Fed to keep its key interest rate unchanged at its next meeting Sept. 19-20. As Fed governors, they will vote at the Fed's eight yearly meetings on interest rate policies as well as on changes to financial regulations.

Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, will fill a seat on the Fed's seven-member board of governors vacated by Lael Brainard, who left the Fed to become a top economic adviser to President Joe Biden.

Jefferson, who first joined the board last year, was sworn in as vice chair and will therefore work closely with Powell on interest rate policy.

Lisa Cook, the first Black woman to be appointed a Fed governor, was sworn in for a second term that will end in 2038.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes

out day at 847.44

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 847.44, up 9.14.

"Stocks closed relatively unchanged following the August monthly CPI report as investors continue to expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at their September meeting next week," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.