FYI Calendar: Author Roland Smith speaks Saturday at Bentonville library

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Mortmain Hall" by Martin Edwards, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lecture -- With artists Awol Erizku & Deborah Willis, 1:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Tickets at themomentary.org.

"SIX" -- The six wives of Henry VIII have a lot to say in this musical, 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sept. 14; 8 p.m. Sept. 15; 2 & 8 p.m. Sept. 16; 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $71-$108. waltonartscenter.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- "Under the Tuscan Sun" by Frances Mayes, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Gallery Reception -- Spotlighting Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Arts on Main and Justus Art Gallery, 5-7 p.m., ACHE Health & Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. Free. 434-4001.

"A Season of Reflection" -- Art show & silent auction featuring 45 artists, including Martha Molina, a community cookbook and more, 5-7 p.m., The Gardens at Osage Terrace, 3317 S.E. "L" St. in Bentonville. gardensatosageterrace.com.

Yoga at the Bakery -- 5:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Fest of Ale -- Benefiting Girls Inc. of Fort Smith, 5:30 p.m., Uncork'd in Fort Smith. $80-$500. girlsincfortsmith.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Global Confections -- A candy tasting experience, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Climate Change -- Challenges, Solutions & Hope with Orlo Stitt and Michele Halsell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active -- A free nutrition class, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. springdalelibrary.org.

__

Friday

LatinXNA Empowerment Forum -- 9 a.m.-noon, The Momentary in Bentonville. $25. themomentary.org.

BPL in the Community -- Beaver Tales at Osage Park, 10:30 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Member Preview -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Battlefield Tour After Dark -- 6 p.m., followed by music of the 1860s at 8 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Opening Lecture -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

The Gathering on Polecat Creek -- With Native American games, arts & crafts, food & music by The Creek Rocks, 10 a.m., Sallie Byrd Sevenstar Community Building, 474894 Oklahoma 101, north of Muldrow, Okla. Free. 918-427-9734.

Super Saturday -- Touch the truck, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for K-5th. springdalelibrary.org.

Open Auditions -- For "The Nutcracker" and "The Wizard of Oz," starting at 10 a.m., Western Arkansas Ballet in Fort Smith. Register at waballet.org or call 785-0152. An audition workshop is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 15. $25. Register by Sept. 12.

Women in Faith Quilt Show -- With featured quilter Susan Reed, a market hall and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First United Methodist Church on Arkansas 23 South in Eureka Springs. 253-1583.

Monarch Flight Festival -- With the release of butterflies and a seed ball-making station, noon-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Other events at Turnbow Park. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Paws, Paint & Play -- A canine-friendly art park experience, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Honey Bee -- With Benton County Beekeepers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Reading -- With Dick Courteau, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Event -- With world traveler and author Roland Smith, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra -- 4 & 7:30 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $37-$48. skokospac.org.

Astronomy Night -- With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

