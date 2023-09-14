Get to know: '26 QB target Kane Archer

Sophomore quarterback Kane Archer will be making another visit to Arkansas on Saturday for the BYU game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Archer, 6-1 and 200 pounds, of Greenwood, had previous offers from Michigan and Missouri before Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman extended an offer to him in September 2021 as an eighth grader.
His brother and class of 2025 defensive lineman Cash Archer will accompany him to Fayetteville.
He completed 53 of 87 passes for 709 yards and 9 touchdowns as a freshman while backing up senior Hunter Houston. Archer also rushed 22 times for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Archer has hit on 52 of 69 passes for 608 yards and 8 touchdowns, and rushed 13 times for 87 yards and 1 touchdown this season while leading the Bulldogs to a 3-0 record.
He also has offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arizona, Florida State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Louisville and other programs.
Nickname: The Golden Boy (that’s my football nickname)
Favorite thing about playing QB: I’m a competition Junkie
Offensive coordinator Dan Enos is: A great OC
Your playlist before a game: Country music
My favorite TV show: Quarterback
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
Where would you like to time travel – in the past or to the future, and why: To the future to see if I win a natty or Super Bowl
Two things that really irritate me: Smacking and smacking
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Patrick Mahomes
My hidden talent is: Cooking
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Cane’s
I will never ever eat: Pecan pie
My absolute favorite thing to eat: Steak
My sweet-tooth craving: Chocolate pie
Grossest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sardines
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Livvy Dune
My sports idol is: Tom Brady
Nothing makes me laugh more than: Impractical Jokers
I miss my: Grandpa Larry
The foreign country I would like to visit is: Italy
I’m terrified of: Death
Love or hate horror movies: Love
Cat or dog person, and why: Dog, way more personality
Do you think aliens exist: No
Best advice I’ve received: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard
Role model: Dad
People would be surprised that I: Have been driving since I was 13