Get to know: '26 QB target Kane Archer

Sophomore quarterback Kane Archer will be making another visit to Arkansas on Saturday for the BYU game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Archer, 6-1 and 200 pounds, of Greenwood, had previous offers from Michigan and Missouri before Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman extended an offer to him in September 2021 as an eighth grader.

His brother and class of 2025 defensive lineman Cash Archer will accompany him to Fayetteville.

He completed 53 of 87 passes for 709 yards and 9 touchdowns as a freshman while backing up senior Hunter Houston. Archer also rushed 22 times for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Archer has hit on 52 of 69 passes for 608 yards and 8 touchdowns, and rushed 13 times for 87 yards and 1 touchdown this season while leading the Bulldogs to a 3-0 record.

He also has offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arizona, Florida State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Louisville and other programs.

Nickname: The Golden Boy (that’s my football nickname)

Favorite thing about playing QB: I’m a competition Junkie

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos is: A great OC

Your playlist before a game: Country music

My favorite TV show: Quarterback

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

Where would you like to time travel – in the past or to the future, and why: To the future to see if I win a natty or Super Bowl

Two things that really irritate me: Smacking and smacking

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Patrick Mahomes

My hidden talent is: Cooking

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Cane’s

I will never ever eat: Pecan pie

My absolute favorite thing to eat: Steak

My sweet-tooth craving: Chocolate pie

Grossest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sardines

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Livvy Dune

My sports idol is: Tom Brady

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Impractical Jokers

I miss my: Grandpa Larry

The foreign country I would like to visit is: Italy

I’m terrified of: Death

Love or hate horror movies: Love

Cat or dog person, and why: Dog, way more personality

Do you think aliens exist: No

Best advice I’ve received: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard

Role model: Dad

People would be surprised that I: Have been driving since I was 13