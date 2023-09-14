Getting it straight

Asked Tuesday why, under proposed Senate Bill 10, the public should not have the right to know certain information about the governor's Arkansas State Police detail, including who would be flying on the plane, state Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said "it is very appropriate that we do what we are doing to protect the governor and her family." An article that ran in Wednesday's edition did not attribute the comment to Hester by name.
