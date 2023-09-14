Hernandez drive in game-winner for Northwet Arkansas

Naturals 6, Travelers 5 (11)

Northwest Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the 11th inning to claim the win over Arkansas on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Javier Vaz tied the game 5-5 on an infield single, while Diego Hernandez followed with a run-scoring single to win it for the Naturals.

Jake Anchia singled to center field to score Kaden Polcovich to grab a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th for the Travs.

Third baseman Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) tripled into the right-field corner with two outs to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th. But Jeison Guzman flied out to end the inning.

Alberto Rodriguez picked up his third hit, an RBI single that deflected off second baseman Peyton Wilson, to give Arkansas a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th.

Jorge Bonifacio's RBI single gave the Naturals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. They mae it 3-0 in the fifth as Wilson and Wallace added run-scoring singles.

Arkansas roared back with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to tie it at 3-3. Spencer Packard and Jonatan Clase each had RBI singles. Leo Rivas singled and later scored the tying run on a wild pitch by Naturals reliever Noah Murdock.

Vaz finished with three hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Hernandez, Bonifacio and Wallace had two hits each for the Naturals. Wallace, Bonifacio and Wilson drove in a run apiece for Northwest Arkansas. Clase went 2 for 4, drove in a run and scored a run for the Travelers.

Arkansas reliever Ben Onyshko (1-1) took the loss, while Biasi (4-4) picked up the win.