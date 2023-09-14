Sections
I-30 bridge construction to close part of 3rd Street in Little Rock during the weekend

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 11:08 a.m.
Traffic moves through a construction zone Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021 in Little Rock at Cantrell Road and Interstate 430. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

A section of Third Street in downtown Little Rock will be closed this weekend for up to two days, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The closure will occur between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets and is scheduled for between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, it could be closed for the same window of time on Sunday.

The closure will allow works crews to continue constructing the new Interstate 30 westbound bridge across the Arkansas River.

Third Street traffic will detour to President Clinton Avenue.

