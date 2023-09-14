Tommie Shelby, a co-chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board, says it is enthusiastic about ensuring the awards remain inclusive with new rules that let some non-U.S. native and noncitizen authors, dramatists and musicians compete for the national honor.

Henry Wingate, a Black federal judge in Mississippi, says he remembers being treated harshly in the town of Meridian when his high school basketball team played there but is now praising its schools’ progress as he approved lifting U.S. supervision in a desegregation suit.

Borys Gudziak, Philadelphia archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, says a cemetery monument honoring a Ukrainian unit of Nazi Germany’s SS — whose members are seen by some as fighters for independence from the Soviet Union — will be covered up to promote dialogue.

Arthur Brand says the stolen Vincent van Gogh painting he tracked for 3 years has been handed to him in an Ikea bag and that he’ll return “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” to the Netherlands’ Groninger Museum, then have a drink with all of the police officers who helped find it.

Daniel Auderer, a Seattle police officer, reportedly says he rued the death of a pedestrian killed by a police car and was merely anticipating the callous way city attorneys would see the accident when he was caught on camera saying, “Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.”

Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Denver performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” after theater officials said the Colorado Republican congresswoman vaped, sang and recorded the show.

Shepherd York, a law clerk stopped for expired tags in Beverly Hills, Calif., then jailed for three days, says he was humiliated and scared in a lawsuit accusing the city of racial profiling that cites 1,088 Black arrests over two years, but only two convictions.

Filip Adzic, Montenegro’s interior minister, says the digger of a tunnel linking an apartment building to a court depot holding drugs and other evidence was well organized, though nothing appears to have been taken.

Pedro Carvalho, an Anadia, Portugal, distillery CEO, said a tank collapse that released 600,000 gallons of wine made the town’s streets look like a scarlet river but that the odor was slight because it was “good quality wine.”