It’s indispensable

From time to time, I remind my students that while politics is pervasive in American life, not everything is political. It is an acknowledgement to Albert Einstein who reportedly opined, "Not everything that can be counted counts, and not everything that counts can be counted."

On Sept. 2, I ventured to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks kick off the 2023-24 season versus Western Carolina. As a Little Rock native, War Memorial has always held a special place in my consciousness, not only because of football, although the Razorbacks have played an outsized role in my relationship to a stadium that was meant to serve as a magnet to all four corners of the state.

It is unlikely that then-UA athletic director John Barnhill, who helped spearhead the effort to build the stadium, could have foreseen bands like The Rolling Stones, evangelist and presidential adviser Billy Graham, or entertainer Bob Hope appearing in Little Rock before a packed stadium. None of that would have happened in Arkansas without War Memorial.

As modernity took root, the college football landscape changed dramatically. Television uprooted the sport and, as the swift decline of the PAC-12 conference demonstrated recently, continues to do so in an era of billion-dollar contracts and Name, Image, and Likeness money to support college players.

As tense as I recall the great stadium debate in Arkansas from many decades ago to be, it is apparent today that the University of Arkansas was smart to re-align its conference schedule to result in more games in Fayetteville. Increased student enrollment, staffing, and extraordinary regional economic and population growth begot opportunities for stadium enhancements, which current athletic director Hunter Yurachek has embraced with aplomb.

The success of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium does not mean War Memorial has outlived its relevance. It remains home to one of Arkansas' premier high school rivalries, the Salt Bowl between Bryant and Benton. High school football championships are played on its field, and several high school graduations take place there.

Most interestingly, Arkansas and Arkansas State will play a football game at War Memorial in 2025, a first in our state's history.

By now, it is well known that the experience at Sept. 2's game at War Memorial was abysmal for fans. Long wait times, incoherent ingress and egress planning, and a lack of thoughtful concessions execution caused too many fans to waste time in line rather than enjoying the football they paid to see.

That is unfortunate, but as anyone involved in large-scale event planning will opine, concept and execution can misalign for myriad reasons. That was certainly the case on Sept. 2, but it is not cause for anyone, even rabid on-campus Razorback fans or those who disapprove of Gov. Sarah Sanders, to turn their back on War Memorial. It is helpful to keep proportion, as philosopher John Ruskin advised.

I reference the governor because War Memorial Stadium is run exclusively by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, which, despite political disruption earlier this year, is very good at many things. Visit our wonderful state parks, or take a culinary trip along the delectable Arkansas BBQ Trail. Managing a football stadium is an arm's length from the department's center of excellence, but with two years to plan, the game involving Arkansas and Arkansas State should be a showcase event.

As Rex Nelson observed, "There could be an Arkansas food and wine festival in Little Rock's River Market District. Throw in a 5K race, tennis tournament, golf tournament, bass fishing tournament, a concert the night before the game, and a huge fireworks show the night after the game." That sounds like a worthwhile state-university-city trilateral relationship that would bridge a nonsensical divide over football and in-state reputational relevance in college athletics.

To that end, an ignoble aspect of Frank Broyles' tenure atop the Arkansas athletic department was the unnecessary and demeaning divide he stoked between Arkansas and all other in-state institutions. Many major college programs, including the University of Michigan where I lived and studied in 2022-23, have played smaller universities within their borders for a long time. Yurachek is turning the page on this silly chapter in Arkansas' sports history.

War Memorial Stadium stands as a "living memorial" to the fallen, to Razorback and high school football games won and lost, and as an homage to rock stars that danced and sang in the city. It personifies the attitude that Arkansas is one state regardless of football fandom or political allegiance. When everything is political, like the operations of a football game, the more important issues that merit rigorous public debate diminish.

The UA-ASU game in the autumn of 2025 is different. It will have historical significance for the entire state. Football in Arkansas has resulted in compelling narratives for as long as the sport has been played. That will not change anytime soon, and the people of Arkansas, particularly civic and political leaders, should embrace the dramatic shift in historical and cultural attitudes that this game signifies.

Playing this game at War Memorial will bind the collective experience of Arkansawyers. The stream of history is swift and consequential; it is important to encourage a bright light to shine on the state, city, and universities alike at a stadium of indispensable virtue.

Blake Rutherford teaches history and social sciences in Bentonville. He can be reached at Rutherford.Blake@gmail.com.