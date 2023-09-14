Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Little Rock first-timer Jackson Grimm playing free White Water show

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
From the mountains of western North Carolina, Jackson Grimm and his trio marry folk pop melodies with the lonesome sound of traditional Appalachian music. In a region with a strong music culture, it is no surprise that Grimms songwriting is representative of his musical birthplace: Asheville, N.C. A modern string band leader, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Grimm is a talent on the rise. He performs at 8 p.m. Monday at White Water Tavern and admission is free. It is Grimms Little Rock debut. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


