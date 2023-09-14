LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Little Rock first-timer Jackson Grimm playing free White Water show

From the mountains of western North Carolina, Jackson Grimm and his trio marry folk pop melodies with the lonesome sound of traditional Appalachian music. In a region with a strong music culture, it is no surprise that Grimms songwriting is representative of his musical birthplace: Asheville, N.C. A modern string band leader, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Grimm is a talent on the rise. He performs at 8 p.m. Monday at White Water Tavern and admission is free. It is Grimms Little Rock debut. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Little Rock first-timer playing free White Water show

