Veterinary personnel keep a cat named Miller calm as he has blood drawn at Veterinary Specialty Hospital of Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in this April 12, 2021 file photo. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)

Veterinarian has been called the whitest job in America, and the scant number of Black vets is similarly pronounced. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Veterinary medicine still a very white field

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content