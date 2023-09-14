NAMES AND FACES

For more than a decade, Jill Duggar was the wholesome star of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," the sweetly obedient daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar who became the first woman in the family to marry and seemed destined to follow in her parents' footsteps. Instead, she's now calling out her family for exploiting her on reality TV. In "Counting the Cost," a memoir released Tuesday, Jill Duggar sheds unprecedented light on the inner workings of her sprawling Christian fundamentalist family, who rose to fame on the cable network TLC and later saw their empire crumble when first-born son Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges in 2021. The book details Jill Duggar's decision to walk away from "Counting On" in 2017 and her transformation into a grown woman who wears pants, uses birth control and drinks the occasional piña colada. Duggar does not elaborate on the sexual abuse she is alleged to have experienced as a child and her brother Josh is a marginal figure in the story. But she has plenty to say about her family's finances, the toxic dynamic created by their TV stardom and the role that faith played in it all. The book details how reality TV made Jim Bob into a wealthy man with an expansive real estate portfolio and a fleet of airplanes at the expense of his children. Even though Jill Duggar was a major moneymaker for TLC -- her televised 2014 wedding to Derick Dillard brought in a record 4.4 million viewers -- she alleges that she was not paid for starring in the programs until she waged a protracted, painful legal battle with her parents.

The California professor who testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had assaulted her while they were in high school has written a memoir. Christine Blasey Ford's "One Way Back" is scheduled for publication in March. According to St. Martin's Press, she will share "riveting new details about the lead-up" to her testimony in 2018; "its overwhelming aftermath," when she allegedly received death threats and was unable to live at her home; and "how people unknown to her around the world restored her faith in humanity." Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University and the Stanford University School of Medicine, made headlines when she told the Senate Judiciary Committee about a party she and Kavanaugh attended in the early 1980s. She alleged that he cornered her in a bedroom, pinned her on a bed and tried to take off her clothes, while pressing his hand over her mouth. "I never thought of myself as a survivor, a whistleblower, or an activist before the events in 2018," Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday through St. Martin's. "But now, what I and this book can offer is a call to all the other people who might not have chosen those roles for themselves, but who choose to do what's right. Sometimes you don't speak out because you are a natural disrupter. You do it to cause a ripple that might one day become a wave.



















