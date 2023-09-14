NFL DFS Week 2: Start With a Chargers Stack

Quarterbacks Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Justin Herbert, Chargers Justin Herbert, Chargers Herbert makes the list again after we started him successfully for a QB4 finish last weekend. Offensive coodinator Kellen Moores offense should be explosive vs. a Titans team that allowed the fourth-most DFS points to opposing QBs last season. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Hes Patrick Mahomes. Take advantage of the fact that some people may fade him after last weeks loss to the Lions. Thie Chiefs-Jaguars game has the highest total of the week, and it wont all be coming from Trevor Lawrence. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Lawrence is on the other side of this game with Mahomes, which is expected to be a shootout. Right now, Lawrence has the better weapons, too. Calvin Ridley is looking like a true alpha.

Running Backs David Montgomery, Lions David Montgomery, Lions Only Christian McCaffrey and Cam Akers last week logged more carries than Montgomery, who played 77% of the snaps for the Lions (sixth among RBs). He turned those opportunities into 74 yards and a score vs.the Chiefs. And this weeks matchup is even better vs. a Seahawks team that just allowed the fifth-most points to inefficient Rams running backs on Sunday. Josh Jacobs, Raiders Josh Jacobs, Raiders Go ahead and spend up for Jacobs, who faces a Bills team that allowed both Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook to run on Monday night for a total of 166 yards while allowing an 86% catch-rate. Oddsmakers think the Raiders will be trailing, so this could also be a contrarian play. Travis Eteinne, Jaguars Travis Eteinne, Jaguars Etienne proved he is the primary runner in this offense, carrying the ball 18 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and also catching all five of his targets for another 27 through the air. This week he gets the Chiefs defense that allowed plenty of points to Lions running backs last Thursday.

Wide Receivers Keenan Allen/Mike Williams, Chargers Keenan Allen/Mike Williams, Chargers I like both wideouts in this matchup vs. the Titans, who allowed the second-most DFS points to the position so far this season after allowing the most points to the position in 2022. Moores offense will be vertical, and both receivers could have a big day on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown. Lions Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports Amon-Ra St. Brown. Lions The Sun God still reigns in Detroit and this game has the second-highest game total of the week after the Seahawks allowed 262 receiving yards to inexperienced Rams receivers on Sunday. St. Brown will earn his salary this week. Tee Higgins, Bengals Tee Higgins, Bengals Yes, I know he put up a donut last weekend, but do we really expect Burrow and gang to remain that dreadful? Higgins is the cheaper of the two top receivers in Cincinnati, but his 140 air yards last weekend ranked fourth in the NFL at the position. The Ravens allowed the fifth-most receiving yards last week to rookie C.J. Stroud and the Texans receivers, and I expect the Bengals will bounce back in a big way Sunday vs. their division rivals. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans DeAndre Hopkins, Titans Yes, the Titans have a run-first offense, but Hopkinss 38.2% target share was the fourth-highest at the position on Sunday. The matchup is right vs. the Chargers who allowed 375 yards to wideouts (O.K., mostly Tyreek Hilll) last week. Hopkins salary is the most appealing part of this play. DJ Moore, Bears DJ Moore, Bears This will feel icky after last weeks showing, but the matchup is right and this could be a contrarian play. Justin Fields did not look sharp vs. the Packers, but the matchup is much better this week vs. the Buccaneers. Fields is priced too high for me to start him at QB, but Moore is great value at his salary price point.