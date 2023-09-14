NFL Week 2 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars played Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last years postseason. Sundays game could be another playoff preview. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS Location: Everbank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

Everbank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL Spread: Chiefs -3.5 (+100) | Jaguars +3.5 (-125)

Chiefs -3.5 (+100) | Jaguars +3.5 (-125) Moneyline: KC (-161) | JAX (+135)

KC (-161) | JAX (+135) Total: 51.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Kansas City and Jacksonville will play for the third time in the past 11 months. Patrick Mahomess Chiefs got the better of Trevor Lawrences Jaguars in the regular season, 27–17, and again in the divisional round, 27–20. Both of those games were played at Arrowhead Stadium but this Week 2 matchup will take place at EverBank Stadium, where the defending Super Bowl champs are road favorites coming off a Week 1 Thursday night loss to the Lions. Mahomes exited early with an ankle injury when these teams met in January, only to return for the second half and gut out a victory. The Chiefs were favored by 9.5 points in both games last season over the upstart Jaguars, one year removed from picking No. 1 in consecutive drafts. The Jaguars beat the Colts, 31–21, on the road in Week 1 but it took two unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns to avoid an upset. Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 101 yards and a score in his first game since October 2021, exhibiting an instant connection with Lawrence. Conversely, Kansas City suffered a season-opening defeat to Detroit without two of its top players, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs expect the disruptive Jones (contract holdout) and sure-handed Kelce (knee) to be on the field Sunday. Jacksonville has lost seven in a row to Kansas City, which hasnt dropped back-to-back games since September 2021. Matt Verderames pick: Chiefs -3.5, Over 51.5 (Kansas City 34, Jacksonville 27) Gilberto Manzanos pick: Jaguars +3.5, Over 51.5 (Kansas City 33, Jacksonville 30) Kyle Woods pick: Chiefs -3.5, Over 51.5 (Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 24)

2. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals A win in Cincinnati Sunday would give the Ravens a 2-0 record and drop the rival Bengals to 0-2. Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH Spread: Ravens +3.5 (-118) | Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Ravens +3.5 (-118) | Bengals -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: BAL (+145) | CIN (-188)

BAL (+145) | CIN (-188) Total: 45.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Cincinnati fell flat on its face in a Week 1 loss, its third season-opening defeat in four years with Joe Burrow under center. Still, the back-to-back AFC North champs are favored at home against Baltimore, their toughest competition in the division as of late. The Bengals played uninspired football throughout their 24–3 loss to the Browns. Burrow threw for 84 yards, and Tee Higgins didnt have a catch. Meanwhile, the Ravens rolled the Texans, 25–9, but they looked largely unimpressive in the process. Lamar Jackson coughed up two turnovers and Houston outgained the home team. Baltimore rolls into Ohio shorthanded with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) out for the year and Marcus Williams (pec) out as well. Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and Ronnie Stanley (knee) are reportedly expected to be unavailable and the status of Mark Andrews (quad) and Marlon Humphrey (foot) is unknown—they both missed the Cleveland game. Those injuries will put the Ravens up against it on the road against a Bengals team thats won four of the past five meetings, including a wild-card playoff game in January. Verderames pick: Ravens +3.5, Under 45.5 (Cincinnati 22, Baltimore 20) Manzanos pick: Ravens +3.5, Under 45.5 (Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 20) Woods pick: Bengals -3.5, Under 45.5 (Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 20)

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions defense kept the Chiefs in check last week and hope to fare better against the Seahawks than they did last season. Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Ford Field | Detroit, MI Spread: Seahawks +5.5 (-118) | Lions -5.5 (-110)

Seahawks +5.5 (-118) | Lions -5.5 (-110) Moneyline: SEA (+200) | DET (-250)

SEA (+200) | DET (-250) Total: 47.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Seattle put up 99 points on Detroits defense over the past two years. The Seahawks left Ford Field with a 48–45 win last October and scored a 51–29 victory at Lumen Field at the tail end of the 2021 season. For their part, 79 points is nothing to laugh at for the Lions offense, but their defense was comical in those two games. These NFC foes are coming off wildly different Week 1 performances. Detroit announced its arrival with a 21–20 upset road win over Kansas City to kick off the 2023 season. Its defense limited the reigning league MVP, who was without his top target and dealt with a litany of drops, and scored on a pick-six. Days later, Seattle allowed 23 unanswered points in a 30–13 blowout loss at home to the Rams. Seahawks tackles Abraham Lucas (knee) and Charles Cross (toe) both left the game early, as did receiver Tyler Lockett (concussion). Both tackles are questionable. The Lions have an opportunity to show their defensive is for real against an offense that has run up the score on them in recent years. Meanwhile, the Seahawks look to avoid their first 0–2 start under Pete Carroll since 2018. Verderames pick: Seahawks +5.5, Over 47.5 (Detroit 29, Seattle 24) Manzanos pick: Seahawks +5.5, Over 47.5 (Seattle 27, Detroit 24) Woods pick: Seahawks +5.5, Over 47.5 (Detroit 31, Seattle 27)

4. New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense pitched a shutout in Week 1. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX Spread: Jets +9.5 (-118) | Cowboys -9.5 (-110)

Jets +9.5 (-118) | Cowboys -9.5 (-110) Moneyline: NYJ (+340) | DAL (-450)

NYJ (+340) | DAL (-450) Total: 39.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110) This game took on a different tenor when Aaron Rodgers went down Monday night with a season-ending Achilles injury. The spread ballooned from Dallas by a field goal to being tied for the largest of the week. Of course, the Jets still went on to beat the Bills in overtime, 22–16, in dramatic fashion on a walk-off punt-return touchdown, but even that huge win paled in comparison to the Cowboys 40–0 drubbing of the Giants 24 hours earlier. Dak Prescott vs. Zach Wilson is definitively not Prescott vs. Rodgers. The focus of the matchup now switches to these two elite defenses, one of which pitched a shutout, forced three turnovers and piled up seven sacks while the other allowed 16 points, came away with four turnovers and logged five sacks. Running backs Tony Pollard and Breece Hall figure to play big roles in this matchup as both offenses look to limit turnovers against these opportunistic secondaries. For what its worth, the Jets were installed as an underdog of seven-plus points three times last season. They went 3–0 against the spread in those games and came away with two outright wins. Verderames pick: Cowboys -9.5, Under 39.5 (Dallas 23, New York 13) Manzanos pick: Cowboys -9.5, Under 39.5 (Dallas 24, New York 13) Woods pick: Jets +9.5, Under 39.5 (Dallas 20, New York 13)