FOOTBALL

Panthers' guard heads to IR

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and guard Brady Christensen got hurt during the team's Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Horn has what Coach Frank Reich called a "serious" hamstring injury that may require surgery. Reich said Horn is getting a second medical opinion. The Panthers haven't decided whether to put Horn on IR, but Reich indicated that is an option. Horn, a first-round pick in 2021, missed 18 of 34 games in his previous two seasons in the league. Troy Hill likely will see increased playing time with Horn's injury. The Panthers placed Christensen on injured reserve with a biceps injury, leaving them without both starting guards for Monday night's home opener against New Orleans. He will miss at least four weeks. Carolina already was without guard Austin Corbett, who has not played since tearing an ACL in last year's regular-season finale. Corbett started the season on IR and is eligible to return in Week 5.

Rams' rookie on injured list

The Los Angeles Rams placed rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on their non-football injury list Wednesday. Rams Coach Sean McVay wouldn't give any details about the reason for the move with Bennett, who led Georgia to the past two national championships before Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round. "There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house," McVay said. Bennett won the job as Matthew Stafford's primary backup during the preseason as expected, but he missed the Rams' season-opening victory at Seattle with what the team said was a right shoulder injury. Brett Rypien will move up from the practice squad to take the backup role again this week, McVay said. Bennett must miss at least the Rams' next four games on the NFI list.

Seahawks' tackles hurting

Coming off a lackluster performance in the opener, the Seattle Seahawks are likely to be down both their starting offensive tackles for Sunday's game at Detroit. Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that both left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas were "hurting," after each suffered injuries in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Lucas was placed on injured reserve after Carroll talked to reporters Wednesday, meaning he will miss the next four games and be out until after Seattle's Week 6 game at Cincinnati. Lucas aggravated a knee injury centered around the patella, while Cross suffered a sprained big toe on his right foot early in the second half and was a spectator the rest of the way in the 30-13 loss to the Rams.

BASEBALL

Nats extend GM's contract

The Washington Nationals are giving Mike Rizzo a chance to finish what he started as the team's longtime president of baseball operations and general manager. The club announced a multiyear extension with Rizzo on Wednesday. The deal comes with Rizzo -- who put together the roster that won the 2019 World Series -- overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuild that he believes is nearing completion. Details were not released, but the 62-year-old Rizzo said he plans to remain in Washington for "a long, long time." The Nationals won the franchise's only championship four years ago but went almost immediately into a makeover, trading the likes of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto to give the club's prospect pool a needed talent influx.

TENNIS

Canada starts Cup defense

Canada started the defense of its Davis Cup title by beating Italy 3-0 in the group stage of the finals, with the United States, Britain and the Czech Republic also winning on Wednesday. Alexis Galarneau beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (8), 6-4 before Gabriel Diallo also won in straight sets -- 7-5, 6-4 -- against Lorenzo Musetti to assure victory for the Canadians in the Unipol Arena in Bologna. Galarneau then teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the doubles match, too. The Americans opened their match against host nation Croatia with a 6-4, 6-2 win for Mackenzie McDonald over Dino Prizmic only for 11th-ranked Frances Tiafoe to lose surprisingly to No. 77 Borna Gojo, 6-4, 7-6 (6). In the deciding doubles, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram beat Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-2 to secure a 2-1 win for the U.S.

GOLF

Senator subpoenas Saudis

The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee issued a subpoena Wednesday for documents on Saudi Arabia's new golf partnership with the PGA Tour, saying the kingdom had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the United States. The move is the latest to challenge Saudi Arabia's assertion that as a foreign government that enjoys sovereign immunity from many U.S. laws, it is not obliged to provide information on the golf deal. Sen. Richard Blumenthal's subpoena comes after the Connecticut Democrat's unsuccessful requests to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Yassir al Rumayyan, to testify before Blumenthal's Senate permanent select investigations subcommittee about the Saudi-PGA golf deal. The surprise deal, which would join the venerable PGA Tour and a rival Saudi-funded golf start-up, LIV, was announced in June. It overnight gave the Saudi government a major role in one of the main institutions of U.S. sport. Terms of the agreement are still being worked out.

Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil in action against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Matteo Arnaldi during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 13. 2023. (Massimo Paolone/PA via AP)



Canada's Gabriel Diallo celebrates victory against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 13. 2023. (Massimo Paolone/PA via AP)



Britain's Daniel Evans, left, and Neal Skupski in action against Australia's Matthew Ebden and Daniel Purcell during the Davis Cup group stage doubles match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 13. 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)



Britain's Daniel Evans in action against Australia's Alex de Minaur during the Davis Cup group stage tennis match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 13. 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

