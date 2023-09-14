100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1923

Governor McRae yesterday issued a proclamation designating September 24-29, inclusive, as "Herman Davis week" and urging the citizens of Arkansas to co-operate with the Herman Davis Memorial Association in its effort to secure $100,000 with which to mark and maintain the grave of Herman Davis, Arkansas' foremost hero of the Word war, and to perpetuate his memory. The campaign will be conducted in co-operation with the press, theaters, and various civic and patriotic associations. The movement is statewide in scope, the association including more than 700 county and local chairmen in every part of Arkansas.

50 years ago

Sept. 14, 1973

FORT SMITH -- City Board Director Ed Jones said Thursday that a committee would circulate petitions here to call for the adoption of a stronger anti-obscenity ordinance. The city presently has an ordinance which prohibits the sale and display of explicit sexual materials to persons 17 years of age or under. Jones and a second director, Robert Dodd, tried to bring before the 7-member Board a stronger ordinance, which would prohibit sales of obscene literature to persons of any age. The two directors, who also want to prohibit the showing of movies ruled obscene, sought to have the stronger ordinance put on the agenda for a vote by the Board. The other five members requested that it be removed for consideration.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1998

The Pulaski County Special School District will receive a $99,599 grant from the Justice Department to help prevent school violence not related to weapons, officials announced Thursday. Superintendent Bobby Lester said the district and the Pulaski County sheriff's office applied for the program. ... Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the four police officers assigned to resource duty in the 13 schools may be asked to get more involved. Interviewers will also be brought in to record detailed accounts of violence in the school. Demographics, patterns and student history all will be considered. The information will be entered into a database over a year. Lester and Johnson said they hoped that findings from the study could prevent not only fights but also events that made students feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

10 years ago

Sept. 14, 2013

Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel on Friday rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to repeal the ban on marijuana in the state, citing ambiguities in the measure's text. In a letter to Marjorie Le-Clair of Shirley, the author of the proposal, McDaniel wrote that three problems with the measure prevented him from certifying it for the ballot. McDaniel said the proposed constitutional amendment presents goals in a section where it should instead set forth the law. Another section contains a conflict with a federal law regarding cultivation of the drug that supersedes state law, he wrote. The attorney general also cited an ambiguity caused by referring to "medical marijuana" specifically in one section without including recreational or industrial uses. ... Friday's opinion marked the third marijuana-related proposal rejected by McDaniel this week.