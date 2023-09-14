Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police say man jailed following scuffle

by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 3:37 a.m.
Leroy Henry Kidd Jr. - Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS -- A man swallowed what he later said was a bag of crack cocaine while scuffling with Hot Springs police late Monday, police said.

Leroy Henry Kidd Jr., 49, was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital. After being released, he was booked into jail on Tuesday morning on charges of tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Police responding to a report of a suspicious person said they found Kidd behind a residence. During the encounter, he dropped a clear baggie of white powder, then swallowed it before police could retrieve it, police said.

Print Headline: Police say man jailed following scuffle

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT