Police say man jailed following scuffle

HOT SPRINGS -- A man swallowed what he later said was a bag of crack cocaine while scuffling with Hot Springs police late Monday, police said.

Leroy Henry Kidd Jr., 49, was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital. After being released, he was booked into jail on Tuesday morning on charges of tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Police responding to a report of a suspicious person said they found Kidd behind a residence. During the encounter, he dropped a clear baggie of white powder, then swallowed it before police could retrieve it, police said.