PREP FOOTBALL: Week 3 Game Preview Capsules

Van Buren quarterback Bryce Perkins and the Pointers travel to Faulkner County on Friday to take on Greenbrier in their 6A-West Conference opener. The Pointers are 1-1 with a win over rival Alma and a loss to Fort Smith Southside. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Print Headline: Week 3 Area Football Capsules

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content