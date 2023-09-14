Reddies find way to get win

About everything the could go wrong for Henderson State did go wrong for the first 45 minutes of last week's trip to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

It's a good thing college contests are an hour long, at least in actual clock time.

The Reddies, ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division II, woke up in the fourth quarter just in time to escape Durant, Okla., with a 38-28 victory. Henderson State (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) trailed by as much as 14 points in the second half but sprang into action during the final period after looking dismal beforehand.

"We didn't play smart football really for about three quarters," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "We made a lot of mistakes that really put us in a bind. Made some mental mistakes, had penalties, fumbled the ball, just did some things that you really don't want to do on the road. But luckily, we were able to overcome it in the fourth quarter.

"We finally decided to really play harder and smarter."

Maxfield cited busted coverages as the biggest culprit that allowed the Savage Storm to score a few touchdowns early. The Reddies were still behind 28-17 in the fourth until a touchdown pass from Andrew Edwards to Jalen Abraham with 13:27 to go in the game sparked their rally.

"Our defense settled in and started playing the way they're coached to play," Maxfield said. "We got that big 62-yard pass to Abraham that kind of got us started. Then when we finally took the lead later, we kicked off and [Southeastern Oklahoma State] fumbled. We got it back and were able to go up by two scores.

"Still, I really thought everyone did a good job in that fourth on both sides of the ball. We only gave up seven points in the entire second half, and that was on the very first drive because we fumbled. But I thought we were much cleaner, overall, after halftime."

A big reason for Henderson State's comeback was the play of Edwards, who finished 20-of-27 passing for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns. The former Bentonville standout also rushed for 53 yards with a pair of 2-yard scores over the game's final 7:24.

The sophomore's ability to keep the Reddies afloat, particularly with his legs, spoke volumes according to Maxfield.

"He's what I call a gamer," he said. "He's like a Michael Jordan-type for football because he wants the ball in his hands. Big moments happened, and he did a great job, especially running the football.

"We went to some quarterback runs in the second half, and I told the running backs that he ran it better than they did. He was big time for us."

HARDING

Taking it away

Forcing turnovers weren't easy to come by for Harding last season, but it's completely reversed that concept this year.

The Bisons, ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division II, had just 12 takeaways over the course of 11 games in 2022, which was tied for 137th out of 162 teams in the Division II. After two games this season, Harding (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) has already forced nine turnovers. That output is the second-best in the country.

"That really has been kind of the difference these first two weeks," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said of his team's turnover haul. "Last year, we had just 12 on the season total, which is really bad. We've got [nine] already. If we keep taking the football away, we'll have a chance."

Harding was one of two teams nationally to grab six turnovers in its opening games. The Bisons bagged another three last week in a 49-10 beatdown of Oklahoma Baptist. On top of that, they're also tied for sixth with Quincy (Ill.), New Mexico Highlands and Texas A&M-Kingsville in turnover margin with a plus-6.

On Saturday, Harding will try to add to that takeaway total against the University of Arkansas at Monticello, which has turned it over just three times on the season.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

No worries at all

The outcome for last week's game in Oklahoma between Southern Arkansas and East Central (Okla.) didn't appear to be in question in the fourth quarter, especially when the host Tigers maintained a 17-3 lead after coming up with an interception with 3:23 left in the game.

Someone forgot to alert the Muleriders that the game was, for all intents and purposes, over.

SAU (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) sent the game into overtime with a pair of touchdowns 48 seconds apart before eventually winning it 24-17.

"It wasn't looking good, I'll tell you that," SAU Coach Brad Smiley said. "Part of our plan was to never flinch, and our guys never did. Obviously, our defense made some halftime adjustments and pitched a shutout for the second half of the ballgame. That's what allowed us to stay in it while the offense was working through some rough patches.

"But the biggest thing was our kids never flinched, they had faith the entire ballgame and believed they were going to find a way to win. You could just feel it on our sideline."

Whatever the Muleriders were feeling, it manifested onto the field.

SAU outgained East Central 348-82 over the third and fourth quarters and overtime. Quarterback O.B. Jones accounted for 396 yards and three touchdowns, not to mention the final two on 4- and 2-yard runs.

"We just kept believing and finally solved the rubik's cube," Smiley said.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Getting better

The improvement that many coaches say they'd like to see from Week 1 to Week 2 was clearly visible to Ouachita Baptist's Todd Knight.

It was certainly evident on the Cliff Harris Stadium scoreboard after the Tigers' most recent game.

A week after rolling past Southwestern Oklahoma State 38-14, OBU (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) demolished Northwestern Oklahoma State 66-0 every way imaginable. The Tigers, ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II, posted 561 yards of offense and gave up just 74 yards, which was the first time they'd allowed less than 100 yards in a game since 2021.

"Really, we were clicking in all three phases," said Knight, who is in his 24th season at the helm for OBU. "Just one of those games where things fell into place, starting in that first quarter. We were on the road in that first game, and that's always tough because it's pretty busy. Being at home, there were less things to deal with.

"But I feel like we've got a mature bunch. I feel like our conditioning is good, and the guys are practicing hard."

The Tigers were so good against the Rangers that they were able to play four quarterbacks. OBU also had five players rush for at least 27 yards and four score at least once, led by Kendel Givens' three touchdowns.

Still, the Tigers had to turn the page on that rout quickly because they've got a showdown with Southern Arkansas coming up Saturday. Like OBU, the Muleriders are undefeated.

"[SAU] is a really, really good team, and we've still got a lot to work on," he said. "It's going to be a tough game, and we've got plenty that we need to improve on. But I thought we played much better than we did in Week 1, and hopefully, we can carry that over into Saturday's game."

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

No looking back

About the only that didn't go right in a positive fashion for the University of Arkansas at Monticello during its 58-21 blowout of Southwestern Oklahoma State last week was the eight penalties it had, but even that didn't bother Boll Weevil Coach Hud Jackson too much.

His team was just that masterful against the Bulldogs.

"Even in the penalty aspect of it, I'd rather have those when it's a holding or an action penalty instead of a personal foul or unsportsmanlike thing," Jackson said. "We definitely don't want any of those. Of course, that's always something we can be better at, but all in all, I think we played a very physical game. And we need to have that."

That physicality was on display throughout, and that's a major reason why the game turned out to be so lopsided. UAM (2-0, 2-0 Great American Conference) ran the ball 42 times, which was 13 more than what it did in its opener against Northwestern Oklahoma State. That also resulted in 92 more yards on the ground, and that was much more than what the Bulldogs gave up in last year's meeting when they held the Boll Weevils to 94 yards rushing.

Perhaps the biggest key for UAM was the overall consistency, Jackson said. Outside of their special teams play (three missed extra points), the Boll Weevils charted well across the board.

"I thought we made adjustments where we needed to," he said. "We did have to play a couple of different guys because we had a few that were out, which was a good thing. But we saw a lot of improvement, and we made some changes on the depth chart, too, from Week 1.

"That probably opened up a couple of guys' eyes. We've never been in a situation, truthfully, where we feel like we're deeper on the depth chart than we have been. That makes the competition level higher, and guys are getting opportunities, and they're not looking back."

EXTRA POINTS

Arkansas Tech (0-2, 0-2 Great American Conference) needs a win over Henderson State (2-0, 2-0) this weekend to avoid an 0-3 start for just the third time since 2004. The Wonder Boys also lost their first three games in 2019 and 2021.