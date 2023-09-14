The nation in brief: Romney says won’t run for reelection

Romney says won't run for reelection

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. The 76-year-old said the country is ready for new leadership.

"Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders," he said. "They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

Romney noted that he would be in his mid-80s at the end of another six-year Senate term. While he didn't directly reference the ages of President Joe Biden, 80, or former President Donald Trump, 77, he accused both men of not responding enough to the growing national debt, climate change and other long-term issues.

Romney in 2020 became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president from his own party in an impeachment trial. Romney was the only Republican to vote against Trump in his first impeachment and one of seven to vote to convict him in the second.

Pair gets $100,000 in clerk marriage suit

ASHLAND, Ky. -- A federal jury has awarded $100,000 to a Kentucky couple who sued former County Clerk Kim Davis over her refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Davis, the former Rowan County clerk, drew international attention when she was briefly jailed in 2015 over her refusal, which she based on her belief that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

A jury in Ashland awarded David Ermold and David Moore each $50,000 after deliberating Wednesday, according to lawyers for Davis. A second couple who sued, James Yates and Will Smith, were awarded no damages Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David Bunning.

Bunning sent Davis to jail for five days in 2015 after holding her in contempt of court when she defied his order to issue the licenses.

She was released only after her staff issued the documents on her behalf but removed her name from the form. Kentucky's state legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses.

In testimony Tuesday, Davis said she was not trying to humiliate the couples who tried unsuccessfully to get marriage licenses at her office. She described them as nice people and said she prayed for them.

Mat Staver, founder of the Liberty Counsel, which represented Davis in the case, said in a release Wednesday they "look forward to appealing this decision and taking this case to the U.S. Supreme Court."

Missouri judge upholds Senate map

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge has upheld the constitutionality of the state's Senate districts in a case that provided the first legal test of revised redistricting criteria approved by voters.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected claims that the Senate map unlawfully divided certain local governments into multiple Senate districts, but an attorney said Wednesday that his clients are considering an appeal.

Missouri is one of about 20 states with ongoing litigation stemming from redistricting that occurred after the 2020 census. Many of those cases allege the districts put voters of minority races or political parties at a disadvantage.

In Missouri, two separate bipartisan citizen commissions are supposed to redraw state House and Senate districts after each census to account for population changes. But the Senate commission was unable to agree on a plan and the task fell to a judicial panel.

A lawsuit alleged that the judicial panel violated the state constitution by splitting the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood and Buchanan County in western Missouri into multiple districts. The suit also originally claimed the voting strength of minority residents was wrongly diluted in some St. Louis-area districts, but that claim was dropped before trial.

New England eyes incoming hurricane

LEOMINSTER, Mass. -- Hurricane Lee barreled north toward New England on Wednesday and threatened to unleash violent storms on the region just as communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were dealing with tornado warnings and another day of heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several communities.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for portions of Maine. A tropical storm watch was issued for a large area of coastal New England from parts of Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine, including Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The National Weather Service in Boston said that looking at radar data and videos it appears likely that a tornado toppled trees and knocked down power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Wednesday. Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the weather service, said they received reports of about 20 trees down in Killingly, Connecticut, and trees and power lines down in Foster, Rhode Island.

The agency said it would survey the storm damage in both states today to help determine the tornado's strength.





Tex Barry's Hot Dogs and surrounding businesses on County Street next to the Bungay River in Attleboro, Mass. remain closed due to flooding from heavy rain Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)



Roads and sidewalks are damaged following heavy rain in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The deluge flooded other parts of Massachusetts as well as Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)



Water from a nearby overflowing river submerges the parking lot at the Sterling Lofts apartment complex in Attleboro, Mass. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)



This photo provided by Rhode Island Dept. of Transportation shows flooding at a shopping plaza in Providence, R.I., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes, creating moats around their foundations, and stranded drivers.(RIDOT via AP)



