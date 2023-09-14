Little Rock officer decertified over involvement in 2021 pursuit that ended with child's death

EAST CAMDEN — Members of a state commission on police standards and training on Thursday voted unanimously to decertify a former Little Rock police officer who resigned during an internal investigation into his March 2021 pursuit of a vehicle driven by a 12-year-old that led to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was riding in the vehicle.

That ex-officer, Henry Topps, chose not to contest his decrtification and did not appear at the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training session on Thursday at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden.

The commissioners voted on a single motion decertifying Topps and four other former law enforcement officers who chose not to contest their decertifcation. In doing so, commissioners relied on the facts of the case related in decertification requests made by each officer’s agency.

Little Rock police leaders requested Topps’ decertification on March 30, a lawyer for the commission said earlier this year. The commission falls under the Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training, part of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The request from Little Rock police states that Topps, in the pursuit that began late on March 22, 2021, and ended early the next day, “violated multiple department policies regarding pursuits, disregarded a order to disengage the pursuit and was untruthful when acknowledging the direct order.”

The fleeing vehicle crashed and Zayne Ortiz was fatally injured, according to Little Rock police internal investigation files and the boy’s mother.

On Jan. 12, 2022, Topps resigned from the department while the internal investigation into his actions was pending, the document states.

Topps’ actions violated the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, the Little Rock police request to the commission states, noting that the commission has the authority to decertify officers who resign or retire during internal investigations.

The request for Topps’ decertification came more than 14 months after he resigned and on the same day as police spokesman Mark Edwards told a reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was not aware of any attempt to decertify Topps.

The delay was “an omission,” Edwards said after the decertification request had been filed, but he did not think there was any “malicious intent” in not filing the request earlier.