This week’s schedule

Today’s game

Pottsville at Little Rock Hall

Friday’s games

6A-East

El Dorado at Greene County Tech

Little Rock Catholic at Benton

Marion at Jacksonville

Searcy at Sylvan Hills

Sheridan at West Memphis

6A-West

Little Rock Christian at Russellville

Mountain Home at Lake Hamilton

Siloam Springs at Greenwood

Van Buren at Greenbrier

5A-Central

Beebe at White Hall

Mills at Watson Chapel

Morrilton at Joe T. Robinson

Pine Bluff at Vilonia

4A-4

Central Arkansas Christian

at Benton Harmony Grove

Clinton at Mayflower

Lamar at Bauxite

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett

Helena-West Helena at DeWitt

Monticello at McGehee

Star City at Warren

Nonconference

Atkins at Jessieville

Barton at Bald Knob

Bearden at Cross County

Berryville at Magazine

Booneville at Harding Academy

Camden Harmony Grove at Cave City

Centerpoint at Bigelow

Charleston at Nashville

Conway at Monroe (La.) Ouachita Christian

Conway Christian at Dierks

Des Arc at Carlisle

Desoto (Miss.) Central at Malvern

Episcopal Collegiate at Perryville

Fouke at Foreman

Green Forest at Cedarville

Gurdon at Murfreesboro

Forrest City at Stuttgart

Hazen at McCrory

Heber Springs at Jonesboro Westside

Hector at Danville

Hot Springs at Little Rock Southwest

Hoxie at Melbourne

Idabel, Okla. at Ashdown

Johnson County Westside at England

Jonesboro

at Olive Branch (Miss.) Center Hill

Junction City at Haynesville, La.

Kansas City Rockhurst at Bentonville

Lake Village at Dumas

Lavaca at Mount Ida

Magnolia at Wynne

Manila at Harrisburg

Mansfield at Waldron

Marked Tree at Piggott

Mustang, Okla. at Springdale Har-Ber

Newport at Trumann

North Little Rock at Little Rock Parkview*

Osceola at East Poinsett County

Prairie Grove at Tulsa Metro Christian

Poyen at Baptist Prep

Prescott at Hope

Rivercrest at Brookland

Riverview at Mena

Ruston, La. at Cabot

Shiloh Christian at Tulsa Lincoln Christian

Smackover at Hampton

Walnut Ridge at Salem

Yellville-Summit at Mountainburg

8-Man

Fountain Lake at Cedar Ridge

Guy-Perkins at Woodlawn

Hermitage at Midland

Izard County at Mountain View

Rector at Corning

Rison at Parkers Chapel

Rose Bud at Cutter-Morning Star

Spring Hill at Augusta

Subiaco Academy at Marshall

*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock