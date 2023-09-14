UA family discusses uses of AI

FAYETTEVILLE -- As Artificial Intelligence becomes more prevalent in a variety of industries, students -- and their teachers -- are working through the implications of Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

And it's incumbent upon faculty to help students learn more about this emerging technology, both its benefits and perils, because they'll almost certainly employ it -- at least to some degree -- in their careers, said Jason Endacott, an associate professor of Secondary Social Studies Education in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. "Banning ChatGPT altogether is impractical and myopic," he said.

AI and ChatGPT are the next evolution "of tools we can use for good or evil," said John Gauch, a professor of Computer Science and Computer Engineering at UA-Fayetteville and chair of his department. The key consideration is when does it stop being a tool, and "when are you asking the tool to do your work for you?"

AI is an extension of available tools, so there's no issue with a student asking it to help explain an assigned reading, for example, said Endacott. However, if a student copy-and-pastes an essay written by ChatGPT into an assignment and passes it off as his or her own work, "you're crossing the line."

Gauch and Endacott were joined Wednesday for a panel discussion on AI by the university's Associated Student Government President Cael Losenegger and Vice President Hailey Hoog. This was the latest in a series of events and offerings by the university to help faculty and students understand the implications of AI in education; during the spring semester, there was a "Faculty Session on ChatGPT: Assessments, Assignments, and Academic Integrity" as well as a faculty reading day event on LLMs, "Teaching: In the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

Generative AI creates realistic text, images, or audio by drawing from a vast set of training data, according to the university. ChatGPT can be used in myriad ways, from answering questions to generating natural language text and assisting with creative writing, all in mere seconds.

"We don't take enough time to talk about important topics like this," and the technology "changes every day," so it would be a mistake to set a permanent boundary now, Losenegger said. "We need to evolve" as AI and ChatGPT evolve.

Losenegger has employed AI and ChatGPT in variegated ways, from replying to emails when pressed for time to getting quick summaries of readings, said the senior. "We all probably have different ideas of what is acceptable in the classroom" or outside the classroom, such as with applications for jobs, internships, scholarships, law school, and medical school, or when compiling cover letters, resumes, and letters of recommendation.

That's why it's paramount for students to ask professors what level -- if any -- of AI use is acceptable for a given assignment, said Chris Bryson, executive director of the Office of Academic Initiatives and Integrity. Each professor has a different perspective on how much to integrate AI into the classroom.

The Office of Academic Integrity is informing students that it's important to obtain permission to use artificial intelligence from their instructors prior to using it; otherwise it could result in an academic dishonesty violation, according to the university. Faculty members with concerns about the use of AI on student assignments are encouraged to reach out to honesty@uark.edu for advice, and the university also has a list of resources at https://tips.uark.edu/what-is-chatgpt/.

Faculty also ought to set expectations for students, stating "clearly and repeatedly" they don't allow use of AI for assignments, according to the university. The same is true for faculty who do allow some use of AI by students -- "let them know to what extent they can use it and how to cite it."

While AI can be a time-saver and help students get started on certain tasks, there are downsides to AI use, Gauch said. For example, essays compiled by ChatGPT lack the passion, personality, and care of those written by humans.

AI "can't conjure that passion," Endacott said. ChatGPT-authored pieces also generally lack depth and detail, instead only offering "broad strokes."

Hoog recently asked AI to revise an essay she'd written, and while a few of the suggested changes were useful, the AI draft was actually worse than her initial draft, she said. "It was not good."

Just as a conscientious author would accept some suggestions offered by a peer reviewer -- and disregard others -- a writer needs to judiciously filter revisions proffered by AI, Losenegger said. ChatGPT "will give you what it thinks are 'improvements,'" and from there "it's your job, [but] I have no issue with a robot" revising writing rather than a human.

There are also numerous instances of AI giving answers to queries that are "completely wrong," Gauch cautioned. "Take everything it says with a big grain of salt."

While AI is the newest avenue for students to possibly commit academic fraud, the deleterious impact on their learning is no different than cheating by other, more traditional means, Gauch added. "I want you [all] to learn and be proud of the fact you learned; by taking a shortcut, you're devaluing the university degree."