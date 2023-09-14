U.S. 67/167 construction will result in changes to exit ramps in Jacksonville

Construction in Jacksonville to widen 2.5 miles of U.S. 67/167 to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard is resulting in changes to the highway's northbound exit ramps at Gregory Street and Vandenberg Boulevard.

Work crews will permanently close the northbound Vandenberg Boulevard exit ramp -- Exit 11A. They will also modify the Gregory Street exit ramp -- Exit 10B -- to allow exiting traffic to continue onto TP White Drive without stopping. TP White Drive traffic will now stop and yield to exiting vehicles.

Traffic is encouraged to take the following routes:

U.S. 67/167 northbound traffic accessing John Harden Drive:

- Take the Gregory Street exit (Exit 10B)

- Continue north on TP White Drive

- West on Vandenberg Boulevard

- South on John Harden Drive

U.S. 67/167 northbound traffic accessing the Air Force Base :

- Take the Air Force Base exit (Exit 11B)

- South on TP White Drive

- West on Vandenberg Boulevard

The U.S. 67/167 work is also creating temporary closures of Hill Street and Tag Street starting Monday.

The Tag Street closure at its connection with John Harden Drive is scheduled to run through Sept. 22. To access Tag Street, traffic can follow detour signs from John Harden Drive to North James Street, Gregory Street, and then Johnson Street.

The Hill Street closure at its connection with TP White Drive is scheduled through Sept. 25.

To access Hill Street, traffic can follow detour signs:- From TP White Drive to North Bailey Boulevard and Hill Street.- From North James Street to West Martin Street, North Bailey Boulevard, and Hill Street.