WH Bulldogs set for first road test

White Hall has had the luxury of staying home since pre-season camp began, but it is finally time to start loading the buses.

The Bulldogs travel to Beebe for their first road football game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday.

White Hall (2-1, 1-0 in 5A-Central) hosted its pre-season scrimmage as well as its first three games of the season, so Coach Jason Mitchell said the Bulldogs must adapt to a change in routine this week.

"Being at home and being in your comfort zone, being in our building, having our meetings, having our pre-game meal and having our walk-throughs and all that, that was our routine," Mitchell said. "But now we go on the road, so now we gotta change everything. That's going to be a big challenge for us."

Beebe (2-1, 0-1) lost 41-8 to Mills last week, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 42-21 win against Maumelle.

The comfortable home stand early in the season comes at a price, which is now due. Not only will the Bulldogs be on the road this week, but the next two weeks as well. In fact, four of White Hall's next five games will be away from home with trips to Mills, Morrilton and Vilonia coming. The Bulldogs get their final two games at home.

Mitchell said since none of these coming trips are more than an hour and 15 minutes away, it shouldn't be too bad.

"Practice-wise, we're going to cut back a little bit and let them get their legs back underneath them," Mitchell said. "As far as the travel goes, just having to be on that bus, thank goodness it's not hot. We can let the windows down and get some cool air blowing and get some time to relax before we play."

Last year's game was a defensive battle won 14-7 by Beebe. So far this year, White Hall is averaging 37.3 points per game. Beebe is averaging 36, though that number took a big hit last week after Mills held the Badgers to a single touchdown, which came on a kickoff return.

White Hall has shown its versatility with different players stepping up each game. Wide receiver Braeden Bell led the way against Sheridan, and running back Jayden Smith rushed for 300 yards against Warren. Quarterback Noah Smith threw for 195 yards and rushed for 131 last week against Maumelle.

Mitchell said having multiple players who can step up is necessary for success.

"With these defensive coordinators in our conference and these defensive coordinators that we play in the 5A, if you're one-dimensional, they'll key on you, and they'll stop it," Mitchell said. "To have Braeden Bell the first game do his thing, and then have Jayden Smith run and then have Noah doing his thing, hopefully this week, we'll have somebody else step up. We feel like we've got some guys that can get the job done."

Beebe's offense couldn't solve Mills' defense on the road last week. Running back Sam Moore led the way with 10 carries for 59 yards. The Badgers are 1-0 at home this year after beating Newport 42-8 two weeks ago.