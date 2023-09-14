Zebras head north for early critical matchup





As conference play enters its second week in the 5A-Central Conference, Pine Bluff will travel north for a critical early matchup.

The Zebras will face Vilonia on the road at 7 p.m. Friday. Pine Bluff (2-1, 1-0 in 5A-Central) cruised past Watson Chapel 60-8 last week, but will now face a tougher test.

Vilonia (0-3, 0-1) is still seeking its first win after last week's 27-21 loss at Morrilton, but the Eagles should not be underestimated.

Vilonia entered this game last year 0-3 but won 30-22 in Jordan Stadium, handing Pine Bluff its first loss. Vilonia went on to finish third in the 5A-Central and reach the playoffs, while Pine Bluff finished in a three-way tie for fourth and missed the postseason. The Zebras would have made the playoffs had that game gone the other way.

Pine Bluff coach Micheal Williams said he has been reminding his players not to underestimate the Eagles. The key to the game, he said, is paying attention to small details.

"We need to start doing a better job of running our proper routes at proper depth," Williams said, "making sure we're stepping with the right foot or the left foot when we supposed to at the offensive line, making sure we're coming downhill, meshing with the quarterback and the running back.

"It's just the small things that we're not doing. It's showing up on film. We're getting away with it right now, but when it's time to play some of the better teams, we won't get away with that."

Of Pine Bluff's first four conference opponents, Vilonia is the only team to make the playoffs last year, as well as the only game the Zebras lost in their 3-1 start to conference play. The second half of conference play will be much tougher with three of last year's playoff teams awaiting Pine Bluff, including reigning conference champion Robinson and runner-up Mills. The higher level of competition in October and November showed last season as Pine Bluff lost three of its final four games.

The Zebras believe this year's team can compete with anyone, but they still want to stockpile wins against the lighter early slate. Williams said it makes this game huge.

"I just think that if we can get off to a good start against Vilonia, and we can come in and get a W against them, I think it sets us up for a really, really, really magical season," Williams said. "After that game, of course we've got homecoming here, but then we'll start playing more of the heavy hitters: Mills, White Hall and Joe T. [Robinson]."

Williams said the Eagles still throw the ball, but they're leaning more on the run game this year. Defensively, Vilonia tries to take away deep shots, something Pine Bluff likes to do.

Last week against Watson Chapel, Pine Bluff quarterback Landon Holcomb completed five passes of more than 20 yards to four different receivers, two of those for touchdowns. He completed three of 30 yards or more. Whether those deep shots work against the Eagles' defense could play a huge role in this game.





Pine Bluff High School quarterback Landon Holcomb lofts a long pass with heavy protection against Watson Chapel on Aug. 8 at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Tanner Spearman



