A climb to the top: Lineworkers compete at rodeo in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- There was a sense of connection and camaraderie at the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma's Lineworkers Rodeo on Thursday.

The event, hosted by Bentonville's Electric Utility Department, was held outside Oklahoma for the first time. The rodeo has been held for more than 25 years.

Lineworker rodeos are a tradition at electric utilities across the country. Professionals gather to demonstrate skills and knowledge in a friendly competition, according to a news release that announced the event.

An area at 309 N.E. J St. was transformed into the rodeo grounds, where 60 34-foot-high poles rose out of the ground.

There were 35 competitors from Oklahoma and Bentonville. Three of the system's members just got back from helping with hurricane relief in Florida and were unable to compete, officials said.

There were mutual-aid events like the crossarm change-out and the blown arrester change-out along with individual events such as the speed climb and hurtman rescue.

The mutual-aid events consisted of three-man teams from three different electric utilities.

Mutual-aid events are beneficial in cases of a municipality having to dispatch crews to help another utility restore power after an emergency or severe-weather situation, according to Municipal Electric Systems.

"It gives them a chance to work with somebody they've never worked with before," said Tom Dougherty, director of safety and training for Municipal Electric Systems. "Once they go on a storm break or something like that they can say, 'Well, I know how to do this because we did it at the rodeo.' You just walk up and say, 'I am from such and such municipality, we're here to help, so what do we need to do.'

"Our key deal is always do it safe and always do it right."

Sergio Jacobo with Bentonville Electric worked through two mutual-aid events by midmorning. He said he enjoyed the team events the best.

"It's just to get to know people and work with them," he said of the mutual-aid contests. "It creates a relationship."

Zach Sone with Bentonville Electric said things were going fine as the morning progressed.

"Even if we don't win you get to meet all these other guys and make connections with them," he said. "Everyone is doing really well working together."

Skiatook, Okla., Electric had four competitors at the rodeo, foreman Bryan Turner said.

"The guys have been practicing hard for weeks for these events," he said. "They are very passionate about what they do. They really love their job and getting to come here and compete against other cities and municipalities excites them."

In the hurtman rescue, competitors were required to simulate an event where someone is hurt on top of a utility pole and had to be brought down safely. A 200-pound mannequin was belted on an electric pole with the idea this "person" had suffered an accident or contact with a live line, said Ty McCoy, Bentonville Electric Utility Department safety and training coordinator.

The goal was to safely get the hurt man down in four minutes or under.

Isaac Boswell with Skiatook, Okla., Electric said he felt pretty good after he did the hurtman rescue.

"You can throw normal out the window here because of the nerves and everything else going with it," he said. "I like to try and stay smooth. It's kinda hard to control your breathing when you are going up there. You live and learn and learn to control yourself and make your movements smoother."

Tomas Alvarez, Jr. of Ponca City, Okla., Energy won the Journeyman Hurtman Rescue in 56 seconds and the Journeyman Speed Climb in 55 seconds.

The Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma has 86 member cities, including Bentonville and Siloam Springs, according to the Municipal Electric Systems website.

Bentonville has been a member of Municipal Electric Systems for seven years, Dougherty said.

Skiatook, Okla., Electric lineman Isaac Boswell competes in a rescue exercise Thursday at 309 N.E. J St. in Bentonville during the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma's Lineworkers Rodeo.



Lineman compete Thursday at 309 N.E. J St. in Bentonville during the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma's Lineworkers Rodeo.



Edmond Electric Lineman Clint Dodson competes in an obstacle course Thursday at 309 N.E. J St. in Bentonville during the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma's Lineworkers Rodeo.


