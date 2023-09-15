Browns vs. Steelers Week 2 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The Browns and Steelers were on opposite ends of one-sided results in Week 1.

Cleveland blew out the Bengals, 24-3, at home while Pittsburgh fell to the 49ers, 30-7, in front of a home crowd. Coming off drastically different performances, its easy to see why the Browns are 2.5-point road favorites over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday Night Football. The total is set at 38.5 points, tied for the lowest of the week.

The AFC North rivals split the season series in 2022. Cleveland won 29-17 at home in Week 3, though that was with Jacoby Brissett under center and Mitch Trubisky starting for Pittsburgh. In Week 18, when Deshaun Watson went head-to-head against Kenny Pickett, the Steelers came out on top, 28-14.

Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Browns vs. Steelers Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Browns (-137) | Steelers (+115)

Spread: CLE -2.5 (-110) | PIT +2.5 (-118)

Total: 38.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Monday, Sep. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN+

Browns vs. Steelers Best Bet: Under 38.5 (-110)

Weather certainly played a part in the Browns dominant Week 1 win. Joe Burrow was uncharacteristically off (14-31 for 82 yards) but Clevelands pass rush made sure he couldnt find a rhythm. Myles Garrett and ZaDarius Smith each recorded four quarterback hits and Garrett tacked on a sack and a tackle for loss.

Watson played better than Burrow, but he wasnt sharp, either. He finished 16-29 for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Where Watson did add value was on the ground with 45 yards and a score, which contributed to the Browns 200-plus-yard total. Nick Chubb accounted for over 100 yards on the ground and was also involved as a receiver.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Readers not in those states can bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Steelers didnt run into inclement weather, rather, they ran into the 49ers front, which got Nick Bosa back just in time for Week 1. Pickett took five sacks, threw two interceptions and lost receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) in the third quarter. Pittsburgh didnt have a first down until near the end of the first half and the early deficit forced Pickett to attempt the second-most passes of his career.

T.J. Watt had a monster day with three sacks, a tackle for loss, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble but San Francisco still got whatever it wanted on the ground (Christian McCaffrey ran for 152 yards) and through the air (Purdy threw for 220 yards).

Given the talent on both defenses with game wreckers like Watt and Garrett up front, the under seems like the safe play here, even as low as the total is. The Browns lost right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) for the season and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is questionable. If Wills cant go, Watson will have even less time in the pocket and Chubb will have a much harder time finding holes in Pittsburghs defensive line.

Clevelands offense certainly looked more potent than Pittsburghs in Week 1, so if it has trouble moving the ball then both teams might struggle to put 20 on the board. And for what its worth, the under is 3–1 so far in primetime games this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.