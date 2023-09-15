Church notes

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. and Stephanie Willis, and family at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Clarence Holman, pastor of the Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his congregation. The theme is “A Faithful Servant,” (Rev. 2:10.) Dinner will be prepared by Rice Catering Restaurant. The community is invited to attend. Other guest pastors and churches will include the Rev. Robert Thomas and Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church; the Rev. Leon Hicks and Crossroads Baptist Church of Deberry, Texas; and the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. and True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will conduct revival at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. F.D. Sampson Sr., pastor emeritus of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Houston, Texas. Sampson was licensed in 1967 and ordained in 1969, according to his biography. In 1972, he became the fifth pastor of Friendship church. He served until his retirement from pastoral ministry in 2017, concluding 45 years of service as a pastor. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. is pastor of Barraque Street church.

MT. MORIAH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, Highway 114 West in Gould, will celebrate its 107th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is the Rev. Kirby Gulley, pastor of the Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his congregation. The Rev. Phillip Puckett is the pastor of Mt. Moriah church.

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will observe its Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tameka Lamb Green of Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church at Hot Springs. The theme is “Christian Women Knowing and Doing the Will of God,” (Eph. 5;17.)The choir director will be Bessie Lancelin.

NEW FAITH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3800 Fir St., will continue the Inaugural Musical Workshop led by minister Shelvie Buck Henry from 6-8 p.m. today. A native of Rison, Henry is described as a gifted musician, singer, teacher and composer. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday. All singers are invited to participate. The registration fee is $25 per singer. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN59MkSRYnX3FmTUmRKoy7slQ51etijDwkl40UKeTiwJkazg/viewform. For more details, email newfaith_mbc@yahoo.com, call the church at (870) 534.3811 or New Faith’s pastor, the Rev. S.E. Shaw at (870) 692-1883.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH of Sherrill will observe the first anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. David and Cynthia Holmes, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. The theme is “Christ is also the head of the church, which is his body. He is the beginning, supreme over all who rise from the dead,” (Col. 1:18.)

SILENT NO MORE: Community Night of Worship and Brunch will be hosted by Aaron and Kae Spencer of Abundant Life Ministry. Worship will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at 8203 Dollarway Road in White Hall. Brunch will be served on Saturday at a private location. Details: (703) 231-1127 or P.O. Box 21377, White Hall, AR 71612, or send prayer requests to kaesspencer@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER IS ARKANSAS GOSPEL MUSIC Heritage Month and a celebration will acknowledge the contributions of local and statewide honorees, while furthering awareness of the mainstream role Gospel music plays in Arkansas. The celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gaines Street Baptist Church at Little Rock and and admission is free, according to a news release. Honorees include Kim Jones Sneed, publisher and founder of Stuff in The Bluff.com; Donna Williams Huskey, a local choral director and businesswoman; Stephen T. Robinson I, a pastor; and Robert L. Armond III. Details: (870) 718-7802 or arkansasgospelmusic@hotmail.com.

PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. The focus scripture is “Remember your leaders who have taught you the Word of God. Think of all the good that has come from their lives, and try to trust the Lord as they do,” (Hebrews 13:7 Living Bible) The service will feature special tributes from the Shaw siblings as well as others, in addition to praise dances, poetry, and a Celebration Choir.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church’s pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is “Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you.”

BACK TO SCHOOL PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve refreshments donated by business leaders. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

