Mississippi Action for Community Education Inc. (MACE) will host "Having Our Say: Women WriteHER Literary Arts Series" today during the 46th annual Mississippi Delta Blues and Heritage Festival at Greenville.

Speakers will include Mary Hester-Clifton, director of communications/institutional advancement at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The public program will reflect on southern women who have written fiction, personal narratives, or nonfiction books about civil rights leaders like American activist Fannie Lou Hamer and other women of the south who may be associated with Mississippi, civil rights, music, literature, literary arts, or related humanities subjects, according to a news release.

Hester-Clifton is a resident of Pine Bluff and a native of Helena. She returned to Arkansas to serve at UAPB. She has more than 30 years of experience as a communicator and talent development senior-level leader in Fortune 500 global organizations.

Hester-Clifton will emcee the program and speak on the Session 3 Panel topic, "Teaching Our History for Future Leaders." Under her pen name, Debra Hester, she is a social entrepreneur, podcast producer/host and an award-winning author of My Backyard Garden - A Memoir; My Backyard Garden - Look Up Mississippi: Photo Memoir, and Way in the Middle of the Air poem. Details: www.mothersbackyard.org.

She and the other speakers will participate in a "Meet the Authors and Book Signing" session as part of the day's event.

WriteHER includes numerous participants including Janis F. Kearney, Gould native and personal diarist/living historian to President William J. Clinton, former publisher of the Arkansas State Press founded by civil rights legends L.C. and Daisy Bates. Details: Janis Kearney, janis@wowpublishing.org.

Ivy Center plans coding workshop

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will present a "Focus on Engineering -- Coding Workshop" from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Generator, 435 S. Main St.

The presenter will be Karl Walker, graduate coordinator of Computer Science and Technology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Seventh through 12th graders are encouraged to attend. Parents are also encouraged to join workshop. Those who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 856 8296 4187 and Passcode is 351061.

For details, email Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center for Education on social media and its website, ivycenterforeducation.com.

Russ Foundation holds festival

The Carnell Russ Foundation of Lincoln County will hold the 10th annual Community Unity Festival in Little Rock at Southwest Christian Academy.

"The 2023 theme, Moving Communities Forward in Unity, is an open invitation for every Arkansas community resident or entity and beyond to experience and embrace Unity and Inclusion in Diversity," said Lea Russ-Glenns, foundation executive director.

The event will be held Sept. 30-Oct.1. The festival honors Carnell Russ's life and legacy, as a resident of southeast Arkansas. It will showcase cultural diversity, promote harmony in community relationships, and raise awareness of a little known 52-year-old Arkansas historical fact that took place in Star City where Russ died while in the custody of law enforcement, according to a spokesman.

SEPT. 30:

Festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. including the ROTC Presentation by Warren High School ROTC and Stop the Violence talk by Bennie Johnson. A panel will discuss Health Trends for Healthy Communities, Mortality Rates Among African American Women, Rise of Tuberculosis, and the Mental Health Crisis. There will also be kids' activities such as a skit, crafts, games and bounce houses, according to the release.

OCT. 1:

A gospel concert will be held from 4-6 p.m. The featured artist will be Tania "Nia" Kelley (aka Nia Renée), a singer, songwriter, and actress. Guests also include Lakesha Rufus Robinson, soloist; Longley Baptist Church Praise Choir, and Dwight Townsend. Concert tickets are $10. Vendors are welcome. Details: www.carnellrussfoundation.com.