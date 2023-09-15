Sections
Covid bout forces Little Rock attorney/blogger to withdraw FOIA lawsuit

Blue Hog’s Campbell, sick with covid, withdraws litigation with plan to refile by John Lynch | Today at 4:34 a.m.
Blogger Matt Campbell (center) converses with Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter (right) as Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones listens prior to appearing before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The much-anticipated courtroom showdown Thursday between Blue Hog Report blogger Matt Campbell and state lawyers over Arkansas State Police records involving Gov.

Print Headline: Blue Hog’s suit pulled with plans for refiling

