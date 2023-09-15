Sections
Cusack appearance, ’Sixteen Candles’ screening postponed to Dec. 1

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:34 a.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, actor John Cusack attends the premiere of "Chi-Raq" in New York. The Tribeca Film The Tribeca Film Festival announced Thursday that writer-director Cameron Crowe and the cast of "Say Anything..." led by John Cusack will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance. The 18th Tribeca Film Festival runs April 25-May 5. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Due to what the presenter describes as “unforeseen circumstances,” the event "An Evening of Film and Conversation with John Cusack," an appearance by actor John Cusack incorporating a screening of the film "Sixteen Candles" originally schedule for 7:30 p.m. this evening at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Tickets for tonight’s event — $39.95-$109.95 with $249.95 VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet — will be honored for the Dec. 1 event. Those unable to attend on the new date can obtain refunds at the point of purchase until Oct. 5. Visit Ticketmaster or call the Robinson Center Box Office at (501) 244-8800.

