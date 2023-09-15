Cusack appearance, ’Sixteen Candles’ screening postponed to Dec. 1

Due to what the presenter describes as “unforeseen circumstances,” the event "An Evening of Film and Conversation with John Cusack," an appearance by actor John Cusack incorporating a screening of the film "Sixteen Candles" originally schedule for 7:30 p.m. this evening at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock has been postponed to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Tickets for tonight’s event — $39.95-$109.95 with $249.95 VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet — will be honored for the Dec. 1 event. Those unable to attend on the new date can obtain refunds at the point of purchase until Oct. 5. Visit Ticketmaster or call the Robinson Center Box Office at (501) 244-8800.