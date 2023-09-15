Former LR officer decertified by state

EAST CAMDEN -- A state commission on Thursday voted unanimously to decertify a former Little Rock police officer who resigned during an internal investigation into his March 2021 pursuit of a vehicle driven by a 12-year-old that led to the death of a 14-year-old boy who was riding in the vehicle.

The ex-officer, Henry Topps, chose not to contest his decertification and did not appear at the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training session on Thursday at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden.

The commissioners voted on a single motion decertifying Topps and four other former law enforcement officers who chose not to contest their decertification. In doing so, commissioners relied on the facts of the case related in decertification requests made by each officer's agency.

Little Rock police leaders requested Topps' decertification on March 30, a lawyer for the commission said earlier this year. The commission falls under the Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training, part of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The request from Little Rock police states that Topps, in the pursuit that began late on March 22, 2021, and ended early the next day, "violated multiple department policies regarding pursuits, disregarded a order to disengage the pursuit and was untruthful when acknowledging the direct order."

The fleeing vehicle crashed and Zayne Ortiz was fatally injured, according to Little Rock police internal investigation files and the boy's mother.

On Jan. 12, 2022, Topps resigned from the department while the internal investigation into his actions was pending, the document states.

Topps' actions violated the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, the Little Rock police request to the commission states, noting that the commission has the authority to decertify officers who resign or retire during internal investigations.

The request for Topps' decertification came more than 14 months after he resigned and on the same day that Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards told a reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he was not aware of any attempt to decertify Topps.

The delay was "an omission," Edwards said after the decertification request had been filed, but he did not think there was any "malicious intent" in not filing the request earlier.

On Dec. 21, 2021, then-Chief Keith Humphrey signed a document concurring with decisions made by his subordinates that Topps' actions in the pursuit were inappropriate and recommending that he be terminated.

However, Topps resigned from the department on Jan. 12, 2022, before he could be fired. Edwards didn't know why Topps wasn't fired more swiftly, he said earlier this year, suggesting that either Topps was taking time off, or the person tasked to notify him of his firing was off of work.

"Most people resign when they know that's about to happen," Edwards said in March when asked about the topic.

On Thursday, Zayne's mother Cindy Ortiz said that the decision to revoke Topps' law enforcement qualifications was some measure of justice for her son's death at the hands of an officer she views as reckless after viewing police camera footage of the deadly pursuit.

Topps' actions "were not only unreasonable, but directly contributed to the eventual death of one of the passengers inside the GMC Terrain at the time of this incident," wrote Little Rock police Sgt. Joel Alicea-Perichi in the internal investigation into the pursuit.

Ortiz doesn't hear very much about the investigation into her son's death these days, she said, and she's never gotten any sort of apology for what the department acknowledged was a serious offense by their officer.

"I'm happy that he's not a police officer any more, and he's not going to hurt another family," Ortiz said.

Another officer involved in the pursuit, Joshua Thomas, was suspended without pay for five days for violating department policies.

Details of the fatal pursuit did not come to light until July 2022, when a Little Rock blogger published details of the internal investigation. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, who said that was the first he knew of the incident, ordered a review of the handling of information related to the pursuit.

Heath Helton, who took office as chief on Jan. 1, eventually completed that report, calling attention to a communications breakdown between Humphrey and his subordinates that resulted in police not informing Scott or the media.

Because Topps resigned before he could be terminated, resulting in his disciplinary records being shielded from requests made under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, the city didn't publicly name Topps as being involved in the pursuit until March 24, when Helton's internal investigation was released and identified him.

At the time of the March 2021 fatal pursuit, Topps and Thomas, who were both completing their probationary period for new officers, were already under investigation for their actions in a previous chase, documents acquired under the open records law show.

On Dec. 27, 2020, the officers pursued and then stopped a driver who they said they observed doing doughnuts in a parking lot and then driving recklessly on West Markham Street. No one was injured, but Topps struck a curb in his patrol vehicle, causing damage to the wheel.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Thomas was suspended in connection with that pursuit for eight hours for violating department rules on pursuits, namely driving at speeds over 80 mph without informing his supervisors, while Topps was suspended for 16 hours for driving at speeds over 90 mph without informing supervisors, recklessly causing damage to his city-owned patrol vehicle and failing to tell the driver he pulled over the traffic laws he violated, letters signed by Humphrey state.