FYI Calendar: T2 wraps up ‘Dial M for Murder’ this weekend

Today

BPL in the Community -- Beaver Tales at Osage Park, 10:30 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Member Preview -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Battlefield Tour After Dark -- 6 p.m., followed by music of the 1860s at 8 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Opening Lecture -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. Final weekend. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

The Gathering on Polecat Creek -- With Native American games, arts & crafts, food & music by The Creek Rocks, 10 a.m., Sallie Byrd Sevenstar Community Building, 474894 Oklahoma 101, north of Muldrow, Okla. Free. 918-427-9734.

Super Saturday -- Touch the truck, 10-11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Women in Faith Quilt Show -- With featured quilter Susan Reed, a market hall and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., First United Methodist Church on Arkansas 23 South in Eureka Springs. 253-1583.

Monarch Flight Festival -- With the release of butterflies and a seed ball-making station, noon-4 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Other events at Turnbow Park. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Paws, Paint & Play -- A canine-friendly art park experience, noon-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Honey Bee -- With Benton County Beekeepers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Reading -- With Dick Courteau, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Author Event -- With world traveler and author Roland Smith, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra -- 4 & 7:30 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $37-$48. skokospac.org.

Monster Truck Insanity Tour -- 7 p.m., gates at 4:30 p.m., Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren. $10-$19.50 & up. www.vanburenmonstertrucks.com or 888-490-1990.

Astronomy Night -- With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

