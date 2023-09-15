Gonna need a bigger boat

It appears Shark Week took on new meaning recently about 500 miles off the coast of Australia in the Coral Sea.

You may recall last May when three killer whales attacked a ship in the Strait of Gibraltar in what appeared to be a coordinated effort and possibly a teaching moment by an older whale and his younger compadres. The plan seemed to be to disable a ship, one bite at a time. And interestingly, the take-down (or take-under) was just one of several such episodes in the strait this year.

At the time, we thought, move over Great Whites; there’s a new gang in town.

But those thoughts didn’t last long.

The other day, shark attacks on a boat required the rescue of three sailors near Australia. According to the Associated Press, both hulls of the men’s 30-foot boat had been damaged after attacks on their inflatable catamaran, with the front section of one hull completely missing.

According to Joe Zeller, duty manager at the Australian Maritime Safety Authority in its Canberra response center, “. . . the motivations of these sharks is unclear.” While disappointed that no motive has been assigned, we feel we’re not treading in dangerous waters in our belief that this mystery is one that may go unsolved for all eternity.

But one thing is quite clear: The AP reported all three sailors were unified in saying they were “happy to be rescued.” Imagine that.



