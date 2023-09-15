DEAR HELOISE: I decided to start a blog after I retired to keep in touch with my family. We are scattered over several states, and things are always happening with weddings, births, new jobs and holiday happenings. I love getting news from my kids and grandkids as well as nieces and nephews. It's an ideal way to stay in touch.

-- Hillary M.,

Newport, R.I.

DEAR HILLARY: What a great idea! Readers, if you are interested in starting a blog, go to your search engine and type in "how to start a blog." There are step-by-step instructions on how to set one up and how to use it.

DEAR HELOISE: I buy yogurt that comes in squared containers that have easy-to-peel-off labels. After I finish my yogurt, I wash out the containers and reuse them. I have rubber bands in some, paper clips in others, as well as staples and an assortment of other small items.

I also use them in my bathroom to hold small containers of eye makeup, hair clips, cotton balls, etc. Why buy expensive containers for these items when they so easily come with my yogurt?

-- Lance T.,

Salem, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: Just before I retire for the evening, I drink some orange juice or apple juice to help with my acid reflux. It's only a very small amount, but it really does help. When I drove to see my folks in Ohio, I took along some small plastic bottles of orange juice in a thermal container to keep it cool. It was so much handier than lugging around a huge jug of orange juice.

-- Susan B.,

Des Moines, Iowa

DEAR HELOISE: Love your column. I have a few hints that might be helpful: I use a nutcracker to open soda bottles all the time. On small electronics, I mark one shiny side of the plug with a felt-tip pen, so I always know what side is up.

If you need fancy buttons, go to a Goodwill store and find a garment with buttons that you like. If you have to walk on a slippery slope, go to Goodwill again, or a thrift store, for used soccer shoes. And lastly, instead of throwing away green onion roots, plant them, and you'll always have green onions. Thank you.

-- Frank Paquette,

Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com