LIVE! Music: Blues in the River Valley, The Cate Brothers in Winslow and kids music fest in Bentonville

It's blues season in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

The Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Challenge will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday with performances by the Jeff Horton Band, The Struggle and Chad Marshall Band. Each will compete for a spot in the 2024 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., in January. The Ozark Blues Society of Northwest Arkansas hosts their challenge Oct. 14 at the Meteor in Bentonville.

ELSEWHERE

Switchfoot plays at 7:30 p.m. today at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

The 10th annual Shane Bailey Memorial Bash starts at 6 p.m. today at The Bakery District in Fort Smith with performances by Don Bailey & Friends, BridgeWater Band, The Cabbageheads, The Crumbs and Goodluck Slim. Chris & Lolly will play for the after-party from 10 to 11 p.m.

Dime Box Duo will play from 6-9 p.m. on today at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve Trio performs at 8:30 p.m. today at The Vault 1905 Sports Grill at 624 Main St. in Van Buren.

The Jake Hertzog Trio performs at 5 p.m. today for the Weekend Starts compact creativity festival in the Lower Ramble across from the Fayetteville Public Library.

Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad and Riley Downing play at 8 p.m. today; Boom Kinetic and The Phase perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

The Cate Brothers headline the 40th Winfest music festival Saturday at Winslow Ballpark. Gates open at 11 a.m. Music starts at 11:30 a.m. Also performing are Jed Clampit, Crow Johnson, Ahhfugyeahs, Vintage Pistol, Magnolia Brown, Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon, SlowTowne Serenaders and Gone Country. Tickets are $20 in advance at winfestmusicfestival.com or $25 at the gate. No pets, no glass. Coolers, blankets, chairs all good.

Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius perform an intimate acoustic set at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at AAC Live!, 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $52.50 at aaclive.com/this-season/. Listen to our podcast with O'Brien and Fabricius at nwaonline.com//910obrien/.

Buddy Shute Trio plays from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jammin' Java on the Fayetteville square during the Farmers' Market. buddyshute.com.

Chucky Waggs performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

Her Set, Her Sound hosts "Rhythms Rhymes and Breaks: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop & 18 Years of Breaking Habits Crew" with DJs Afrosia, Phodamentals and Soulfree starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Ayla Sinclair, Scott Keith, Zane Lovelady and Kenneth Crabgrass perform for the Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with host Chase Myska from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith music series continues at 5 p.m. Saturday with Carlos Sanabria followed by Dee Smith & Anointedladee Ministries and then Branjae at the Riverfront Amphitheatre, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

TV Preacher and The Phlegms perform for the Hill City Rumble from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville.

Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs, Shaky Bugs, Papa Rap, Jenny Dietzel, Will Brand, Puppets in the Park, Alan Burdick Magic and a "La Tortuga and The Hare" by Trike Theatre are on the roster for the Candy Songs Kids' Music Fest and Fun from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 2 and older.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators will play the blues from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs during Bikes, Blues and BBQ.

