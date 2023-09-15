The nation in brief: Maine braces for Lee’s high winds, waves





Maine braces for Lee's high winds, waves

PORTLAND, Maine -- As the Category 1 Hurricane Lee swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday declared a state of emergency, and the state was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region prepared for 20-foot waves offshore and wind gusts up to 70 mph, along with more rain.

Eastern Maine was under the hurricane watch while the rest of the state and an area extending south through Massachusetts were under a tropical storm warning. Powerful winds were expected to arrive late today in southern New England.

In Canada, residents of western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick were warned about the risk of power outages and flooding this weekend. A year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Fiona washed houses into the ocean, knocked out power to most of two provinces and swept a 72-year-old woman into the sea.

The National Weather Service in Boston confirmed Thursday that damage to trees and power lines in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut the day before was caused by four tornadoes. In Lincoln, R.I., photos taken after the storm showed that at least one roof was damaged, and the press box at the high school stadium tipped into the bleachers.

By early Thursday evening, Lee was spinning 210 miles southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was traveling north on a path that could lead to landfall in Nova Scotia, possibly as a tropical storm, forecasters said.

Fugitive took desperate steps to survive

A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and stayed on the lam for two weeks survived in part by drinking creek water and eating a stolen watermelon that he cracked open on his head, lawmen said Thursday one day after his capture.

As Danelo Cavalcante, 34, tried unsuccessfully to get a car to slip free of a tightening law enforcement perimeter, he covered his feces with leaves in an effort to cover his tracks, and stayed put for days at a time, moving only at night.

"I don't know that he was particularly skilled. He was desperate," state police Lt. Col. George Bivens, the leader and public face of the intensive search, said late Wednesday.

At one point, Cavalcante told investigators, he thought of giving himself up. He didn't want to be caught, but he also didn't want to die, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark on Thursday.

Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, was taken to a state prison in the Philadelphia suburbs after speaking with investigators.

Woman sentenced for killing daughter, 3

DOVER, Del. -- A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and dumping her burned remains on a softball field in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

Kristie Haas, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder by abuse or neglect and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emma Grace Cole, who prosecutors say endured a life of starvation and torture before she was killed.

"I'm sorry for all the hurt that I inflicted and the pain that I caused," said Haas, who also pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child for her mistreatment of Emma's half-siblings.

"I wasn't OK then," Haas added, recalling her drug abuse, mental health problems and relationship with Emma's stepfather, Brandon Haas. "I'm trying my best to be better than I was."

Prosecutor Kevin Smith read a letter submitted by Emma's great-aunt and former guardian Tanya Conley, who described Emma as a happy, healthy child who loved Paw Patrol, swimming, playing with cats, and being sung to at bedtime.

Defense attorney Patrick Collins said that while it is easy to paint Haas as a "monster," her own life has been "a nonstop disaster since childhood."

"Kristie wanted to be a mother, but she wasn't honest with herself that she was very ill equipped to be a mother," Collins said.

Nebraska railyard blast brings evacuation

OMAHA, Neb. -- An explosion inside a shipping container at the world's largest railyard prompted evacuations in western Nebraska on Thursday because of the toxic smoke generated when one of the chemicals aboard caught fire.

Around noon, an explosion occurred inside an intermodal container on a rail car at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte, though it wasn't clear what caused the explosion, railroad spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. No one was injured, and no cars derailed.

Authorities evacuated everyone within a 1-mile radius of the explosion in the western end of the railyard because of the smoke, and U.S. Highway 30 was closed between North Platte and Hershey. North Platte has a population of about 23,000.

The railroad said the fire had been extinguished by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.





Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



In this image from video provided by CBS NEWS Philadelphia, law enforcement officers pose for a group photo with Danelo Cavalcante after his capture in rural Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intensive search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run. (CBS NEWS Philadelphia KYW-TV via AP)



Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)







Smoke rises after an explosion Thursday at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Neb. (AP/Midweast Media/Melanie Standiford)





