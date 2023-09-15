McCarthy dares GOP critics to pursue ouster

WASHINGTON -- Angry, frustrated and unable to lead a fractured and unruly Republican majority, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday told the colleagues threatening to oust him: Do it.

The embattled Republican leader essentially dared his hard-right flank to quit holding the risk of a vote to remove him from the job.

If you're going to do it, go ahead and try, McCarthy told the Republicans in a closed meeting.

"You guys think I'm scared of a motion to vacate. Go f****** ahead and do it. I'm not scared," McCarthy told the House GOP conference in a meeting Thursday morning, according to a lawmaker in attendance who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks. Several lawmakers and aides recalled that McCarthy told lawmakers to move or file "a f****** motion" to oust him.

With a government shutdown looming, McCarthy is confronting the same stubborn problem that has driven Republicans before him from the speaker's job -- trying to lead a ruptured GOP majority that's split between what's left of the traditional party and a harder-right element largely allied with former President Donald Trump.

Facing a Sept. 30 deadline, lawmakers appear to be in worse shape to avert a shutdown than they were three days ago. On Tuesday, amid negotiations on a government funding bill, McCarthy unilaterally directed House committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden -- after vowing that an inquiry would be launched only with a full House vote -- in an apparent attempt to satisfy hard-right lawmakers.

That move did not appear sufficient, however, as members of the House Freedom Caucus and other far-right lawmakers spent Tuesday publicly reiterating that they view McCarthy's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry as a separate matter from earning their support on funding the government and averting a shutdown.

On Wednesday, House Republicans failed to move ahead with a procedural vote on a typically noncontroversial bill to fund the Defense Department after it became clear they did not have enough votes.

"I showed frustration in here because I am frustrated with some people in the conference," McCarthy said after the meeting in the Capitol basement as lawmakers were wrapping up for the week.

"But when we come back, we're going to get this done. Nobody wins in a government shutdown."

This may be the toughest moment yet for McCarthy who is trying to survive his first year as House speaker and live to fight another day.

But now, after promises made and possibly dashed, he has barely any days left.

At the moment McCarthy has just nine working days to pass the spending bills needed to fund the government or risk a politically devastating federal shutdown.

An interruption in government services would ripple across the country, almost certain to hurt his party politically as Republicans are blamed for the disruption and disarray.

Biden said in a speech Thursday that McCarthy and House Republicans seem unable to honor the commitments they made as part of a June debt-limit deal and are now seeking deeper cuts. In his remarks, the president did not address the impeachment inquiry nor the indictment Thursday of his son, Hunter, on gun-purchasing charges.

"They're back at it again, breaking their commitment," Biden said in Maryland. "Threatening to shut down the government again this month."

Led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a core group of McCarthy critics is holding the threat of removal over him unless he meets conservative demands.

A top Trump ally, Gaetz reiterated the conservative flank's many demands after McCarthy's meeting -- single-subject spending bills, a subpoena for Hunter Biden in the impeachment inquiry and other priorities.

"So instead of emotionally cursing, let's do this," Gaetz chided. "We must begin immediately. Pull yourself together, Kevin!"

None of the hard-right opponents of McCarthy rose to speak during the private morning meeting -- in fact, few even showed up.

But McCarthy still addressed them directly -- and profanely.

"Kevin doesn't live in fear about this," said Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

"Kevin McCarthy does not let these little things get underneath the skin. Nothing has come easy for this guy in the last nine months," Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said. "Like all of us, he does occasionally get frustrated by how many members, including myself, can be knuckleheads in any given day. But listen, I mean, he understands that he's the right guy at this moment. And he's not going to be dissuaded by the fact that the job's hard."

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., compared the Republican conference meeting to "a messy Thanksgiving dinner."

"It's like when your cousin shows up and somebody has one too many glasses of wine," he said. "And we all fight, but we're all family, and we're going to do our best to figure this out."

After Thursday morning's gathering of the Republican conference, McCarthy appeared upbeat but declined to describe the language he had used or answer whether he thought he had the votes to avoid a motion to vacate.

"At the end of the day, I think the best thing to happen here is that we're able to get our work done and we don't get into that mess," McCarthy told reporters.

McCarthy has prided himself being a survivor, who rose from the ranks over the past nearly 20 years to lead House Republicans.

At the start of the year, he suffered through 14 votes in his reach for the speaker's gavel before colleagues finally agreed to give it to him on the 15th vote.

Top McCarthy ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who is also close with Trump recaptured the speaker's message. "He said, 'If you want to throw in a motion to vacate, that's fine. I didn't survive 15 rounds for nothing and I'll survive another 15 rounds."

Greene also told reporters that she no longer was a member of the "burn-it-all-down caucus," referring to the House Freedom Caucus, and saw no reason to oust McCarthy.

That said, there still is no viable plan for having the House pass the bills needed to run the government by Sept. 30, when current funding runs out, risking the shutdown.

OFFSETS TO SPENDING

A handful of staunchly conservative lawmakers announced Wednesday that they would not vote to move the defense funding bill forward because of an unmet demand they made of leadership months ago. Several members of the Freedom Caucus said they have yet to receive a figure for how much all 12 appropriations bills would cost once passed, and where offsets to curtail spending would be made across the 11 proposals the House has yet to consider on the floor.

Gaetz, one of the holdouts, has said that if McCarthy were to cobble together a short-term extension that does not include the various demands, he would seek to remove him. On Tuesday, Gaetz also dismissed McCarthy's impeachment inquiry announcement as a "baby step" that was not genuine, and he accused the GOP leader of serving as a "valet" for Biden's spending agenda.

"The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you forward to immediate and total compliance or remove you," Gaetz said then, speaking of McCarthy. "If we have to start the day with the prayer, pledge and the motion to vacate, so be it."

It's not just Trump influencing House Republicans from the campaign trail. Republican rival Ron DeSantis has also connected with conservatives "and is supportive of us trying to fight to get change up here," said Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "House Republicans have made clear that they are determined to shut down the government and try to jam their extreme right-wing ideology down the throats of Americans."

Jeffries said he had not talked to McCarthy this week about a solution, but he has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and they have agreed "the only way forward is a bipartisan path that funds the government at the current fiscal year levels."

The Senate meanwhile, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, pushed ahead with a rare and overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, 91-7, to advance a package of spending bills toward final passage -- until it was stalled by Senate conservatives.

"And now all of a sudden, you have a group, a small group in the Senate, trying to mimic the Freedom Caucus in the House," Schumer said, calling on Republican leaders to intervene "for the good of the country."

McCarthy told the lawmakers to go home for the weekend -- they are not in session today for the Jewish holiday -- and be prepared to stay in session next week until they get the job done.

"I don't walk away from a battle," the speaker said, preparing to return to fight another day.

Asked if he had a plan for the week ahead, McCarthy said later: "I always have a plan. Doesn't mean it happens."

"I had a plan for this week, didn't turn out exactly as I had planned," he said.

Exasperated, McCarthy had already showed signs of strain the night before.

As he left the Capitol, his voice hoarse and his dry-cleaning bags of fresh shirts in hand, McCarthy scoffed when asked about the conservatives' latest demands for spending cuts.

"Welcome to my world," McCarthy said, as the grand Memorial Door slammed behind him.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Stephen Groves, Josh Boak and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and by Marianna Sotomayor, Amy B Wang, Jacqueline Alemany and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives to speak to reporters after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a government shutdown and launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives to meet with the House Republican Conference about launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

