Minnesota police arrest teen suspect in Conway double homicide from January

Police in Minnesota on Friday arrested a 19-year-old man wanted in a January double homicide in Conway, according to a news release from police in that city.

Hennepin County deputies, FBI agents and Brooklyn Park, Minn., police arrested Tracey Patton Jr. around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the release.

Patton was wanted in connection to a Jan. 21 double homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of Lucille Street. He faces two charges of capital murder, seven counts of aggravated assault and a charge of engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise, the release states.

Police previously arrested Dashaun Jones, 19, and Kaylon Ravine, 18, in the days following the killings, previous social media posts from police state. They identified the two victims as Derek Palmer, 25, and Raekwon Hull, 26.