Most SEC questions still left unanswered

On a weekend when a few questions may be answered, but not many, the SEC opens its conference schedule with three games and two of those are significant.

Tennessee goes to Florida -- where there is already a whisper from some fans wanting to hire Deion Sanders -- and LSU is at Mississippi State. Georgia is expected to handle South Carolina, but by how many is anyone's guess.

This is the third weekend that every SEC team plays and that's a streak that will continue for two more weeks before Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina get an open date.

The Arkansas Razorbacks play eight consecutive weeks before they get a break after hosting Mississippi State and a road trip to Florida.

It will be a welcomed break after trips to Baton Rouge, Arlington, Oxford and Tuscaloosa before the home game with the Bulldogs.

Really didn't see Alabama and Nick Saban losing at home and Texas A&M's defense was disappointing against Miami for another loss. leaving last week's picks at 13-2 and 24-4 on the season. Once again, for the record, the picks here are heads-up picks, not against the spread.

Here's this week's picks:

BYU at Arkansas

Bettors around the country went heavily on the Cougars early, dropping the line from 10.5 to 8.5. Sam Pittman has expressed the same concern as the fans, the offensive line isn't getting much push, but the heavy Hogs are pretty good at pass blocking. Cougars will be looking for payback, and still looking after the game. Arkansas 27-17

Stony Brook at Arkansas St.

The Red Wolves and Butch Jones need a win like they need air. The 0-2 start and being outscored 110-3 is not setting well with the fan base. On his TV show Jones is brilliantly optimistic. Arkansas State 17-10

Alabama at South Florida

The loss did not change the Crimson Tide's path to glory. If they win the SEC West and the SEC Championship Game, they will make the College Football Playoffs. Might even get a rematch with Texas, if they want it. Alabama 56-10

Samford at Auburn

The Tigers were wildly lucky in their win over California and a win Saturday won't prove anything. Samford was scheduled for a home win and a big pay day. Auburn 31-17

Akron at Kentucky

The Wildcats roll at home. They have truly become more than a basketball program. Kentucky 42-10

Tennessee at Florida

Billy Napier doesn't have to have a win over the heavily-favored Vols to stay off the hot seat, but it might keep the seat on warm. The Vols are playing with a lot of confidence. Tennessee 35-17

South Carolina at Georgia

The Bulldogs have strolled to 2-0 with an easy schedule. The Gamecocks won't be as easy and the Bulldogs can prove they are on track for a three-peat. Georgia 31-21

LSU at Mississippi State

The Tigers have that loss to Florida State, but like Bama they control their own fate. The Bulldogs have been balanced and confident and are underdogs at home. LSU 28-27

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss

It may be hard for the Rebels to be looking ahead to next week's game with Alabama, but they will take care of business in the second half. Ole Miss 31-17

Kansas State at Missouri

This is not what the Tigers need right now. Kansas State 31-21

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

The Aggies will be in payback mode after being handled by Miami and they won't let up until the final buzzer. Texas A&M 56-7

Vanderbilt at UNLV

All things considered, the Rebels held their own against Michigan, which is without its head coach. The Commodores are OK. UNLV 28-27