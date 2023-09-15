Mountain Pine man arrested after house fire 2 blocks away

MOUNTAIN PINE -- A Mountain Pine man was arrested late Wednesday after authorities said he set a blaze that caused a home about two blocks from his residence to become engulfed in flames.

Dakotah Dylan Gautreaux, 32, was arrested about 11:45 p.m. on felony charges of arson and first-degree criminal mischief over $5,000 and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct.

He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mountain Pine interim Chief of Police Jeffery Island was dispatched to a residence at 109 Eighth St. that was said to be "engulfed in flames."

Dispatchers told Island the "person of interest" in the fire was Gautreaux, who had fled the scene before Island arrived, authorities said.

Island spotted Gautreaux at the corner of Fifth and Mountain View streets. Gautreaux then fled, going into a house in the 200 block of Sixth Street, where Island arrested him with the help of a Garland County sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

Officers then returned to the house on Eighth Street. Neighbors told police they saw Gautreaux go into the house and set fire to a pile of clothes in the middle of the living room, authorities said.

The probable cause affidavit does not indicate a motive for the arson or what led up to it.