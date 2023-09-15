NFL Week 2 Player Props to Target

Week 2 features 13 games on the Sunday slate, and that means there are a lot of ways to get in on the action!

We learned a lot last week, but its also important not to overreact.

Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow should be much better this week. For now, Im avoiding any overs for players facing either the Cowboys or Jets defenses, and Im also fading all Chiefs players until I know Travis Kelce is at full strength. The Houston run defense remains dependably bad, and it looks like the Rams may have more offensive firepower than we thought.

With all of those things in mind, here are five player props I am willing to target in Week 2.

Anthony Richardson over 43.5 rushing yards (-120)

Richardsons legs looked impressive in his NFL debut last weekend, rushing for 40 yards and a score. With a limited running back room, expect the Colts to design run plays for their rookie quarterback vs. a Texans defense that has been weak vs. the run. The Texans held Lamar Jackson to only 38 rushing yards last week, but Jackson had a competent running back room and Baltimores new Todd Monken offense is focusing on the pass. Ill trust new Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen to design plays for Richardson to have success on the ground.

Daniel Jones over 35.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jones was outmatched by the Dallas defense in a big way last Sunday night, but he was still able to manage 43 yards on the ground. The Giants offense is best when Jones uses his mobility and the matchup with the Cardinals should allow him to do just that. Arizona allowed 11 yards and a rushing TD to Sam Howell last weekend, and I expect Jones will be able to have success with his legs. Jones averaged 44 rushing yards per game in 2022, finishing fifth among quarterbacks.

David Montgomery over 58.5 rushing yards (-120)

Montgomery played 77% of the snaps for the Lions last week (sixth among RBs). He turned those opportunities into 74 yards and a score vs.the Chiefs. This weeks matchup is even better vs. a Seahawks team that just allowed the fifth-most points to inefficient Rams running backs on Sunday. the Lions (sixth among RBs). Even if Jahmyr Gibbs is more involved, there should be enough to go around.

Robert Woods over 37.5 receiving yards (-115)

Woods led the Texans receivers with 36 routes while also seeing 10 targets. He caught six passes from rookie QB C.J. Stroud for 57 yards. The Colts allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to wideouts last weekend. I expect Stroud to be better this weekend in his second NFL start at home. This prop is low enough that Ill trust the veteran receiver to clear it, especially with Noah Brown now on the IR.

Amon-Ra St. Brown over 77.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Sun God still reigns in Detroit. St, Brown is one more week removed from his ankle injury and should be even better than last week, when he caught six passes for 71 yards and a score. This game has the second-highest game total of the week after the Seahawks allowed 262 receiving yards to inexperienced Rams receivers on Sunday. St. Brown should be in for a big day.