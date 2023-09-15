Police beat: NLR man attacked outside post office

NLR man attacked outside post office

A man told police he was attacked by two strangers outside the Main Post Office in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police incident report, the 63-year-old man from North Little Rock said he was attempting to drop off some mail at the mailboxes outside the north side of the building at 600 E. Capitol Ave. about 12:45 p.m. when the two men approached him from behind.

The victim said he was choked and thrown to the ground, and the two men then started kicking him, with one of them telling him to "give up the money."

The victim said he told the men he didn't have any money to give them, and they left.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for "further medical care to his mid-section," according to the report, which described the injuries as appearing to be minor.

Police searched the area for the assailants without success, the report says. It says they also examined video cameras in the area, but "no evidentiary footage was recovered."