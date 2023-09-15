Northwest Arkansas Naturals keep slim playoff hopes alive

NATURALS 12, TRAVELERS 3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals kept their slim Texas League playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Naturals banged out 20 hits, led by a 5-for-5 night from Tucker Bradley, who scored two runs and had three RBI.

Bradley roped a two-run double as part of a three-run first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The Naturals scored at least one run in each of the first seven innings, scoring one in the second, fourth and fifth, and two runs in the third, sixth and seventh.

Diego Hernandez had three hits to go with a run scored and an RBI, while Jorge Bonafacio had two hits with a run and RBI. Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) also had two hits with three runs scored, while Dylan Shrum had a hit and three RBI and Leonel Valera three hits with an RBI.

Mason Barnett (2-1) worked 5 innings, struck out 8 and gave up 3 earned runs -- all in the fifth inning -- to pick up the win for the Naturals.

T.J. Sikkema pitched three scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts and Emilio Marquez pitched a scoreless ninth.

Edryn Rodriguez had a hit and two RBI for the Travelers, while Packard had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Shawn Semple (3-8) took the loss for the Travelers with 13 hits and 7 earned runs allowed in 5 innings.

The Naturals trail first-place Springfield by three games in the Texas League North second-half standings with three games remaining. The Travelers have earned a sport in the Texas League playoffs, which begin Tuesday, by virtue of winning the first half league title.