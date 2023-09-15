BASEBALL

Surgery for Yanks' prospect

Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader. "Jasson is going to have surgery next Wednesday," Boone said, sitting in the dugout while talking to reporters. The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice. Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months. Signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old, Dominguez made his big league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston and was hitting .258 with 4 home runs and 7 RBI in eight games.

Angels recall veterans

The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contracts of major league veterans Jared Walsh and David Fletcher from Salt Lake. The Angels also sent prospects Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams back to Salt Lake and designated reliever Gerardo Reyes for assignment. Walsh was an All-Star in 2021, but the first baseman struggled with headaches, insomnia and other neurological woes this season while batting .119 in 28 games. The Angels designated Walsh for assignment in July, but he went unclaimed and accepted an outright assignment to Salt Lake, where he has batted .217 with nine home runs. Fletcher was a regular infield starter for 3 1/2 seasons for the Angels, but he struggled last year and needed hip surgery. He fell out of favor this year and spent most of the season in Salt Lake after Los Angeles promoted shortstop prospect Zach Neto.

Orioles call up Kjerstad

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays both made significant late additions before their showdown at Camden Yards. The Orioles called up outfielder Heston Kjerstad (Arkansas Razorbacks) from Norfolk on Thursday, adding another top prospect to the big league club hours before starting a huge four-game series against Tampa Bay. The Rays activated outfielder Manuel Margot from the injured list after he had sidelined by a right elbow problem. Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 amateur draft, and he's the No. 24 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He hit .298 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI in 76 games at Norfolk.

FOOTBALL

Bears place safety on IL

Chicago Bears safety Kyler Gordon will miss at least the next four games after the team placed him on injured reserve because of a hand injury on Thursday. Gordon left in the second half of Chicago's season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. He would be eligible to return against Minnesota on Oct. 15. A second-round draft pick out of Washington last year, Gordon had three interceptions as a rookie.

TENNIS

U.S. falls in Davis Cup

Frances Tiafoe was beaten for the second consecutive time in the Davis Cup Finals, with his latest defeat on Thursday coming after a code violation on match point for smashing his racket into the ground following a disagreement with the chair umpire. Tiafoe's 6-3, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2) loss to Tallon Griekspoor helped give the Netherlands a 2-1 victory over the United States in Group D. Tiafoe was upset because he wanted to replay a point following a challenge. He unsuccessfully argued with the umpire and the match referee, then returned to the court and smashed his racket four times, leading to his second code violation and the loss of a point. It resulted in the end of the match, as he was losing 6-2 in the tiebreaker.

BASKETBALL

Former NBA player dies at 42

Brandon Hunter, who played two NBA seasons after starring in college at Ohio University, has died. He was 42. The Orlando Magic, for whom Hunter played in 2004-05, announced his death in a statement, as did the university. Hunter played the previous season for the Boston Celtics, who drafted him in 2003. He played overseas after his time in the NBA. Hunter's mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC News that he died Tuesday after collapsing during a hot yoga workout in Orlando. A Cincinnati native, the 6-7 Hunter was a three-time first-team All-MAC selection at Ohio and the school's all-time leading rebounder.

