100 years ago

Sept. 15, 1923

Herbert Bryant, 12-year-old son of Mrs. Lena Bryant, 103 North Chester street, narrowly escaped death yesterday morning, when a .22-caliber rifle bullet struck him in the forehead. The bullet ranged upward and lodged under the scalp, on top of the lad's head. Young Bryant was standing on the front porch of his home about 6:30 o'clock when he was shot. The source of the bullet could not be traced. ... The Bryant lad was removed to the office of Dr. C. V. Scott, where the bullet was removed. ... Mrs. Bryant said she was satisfied that the shot was fired accidentally.

50 years ago

Sept. 15, 1973

FORT SMITH -- Mrs. Janet Frazier, 21, of Fort Smith, received a $250 check from the Secret Service here Friday for information supplied to police that led to the arrest of a suspect passing counterfeit money. ... Mrs. Frazier was working in a dentist office in May when a man asked her for change for a $20 bill. She recognized the bill as being counterfeit, got the description and license plate of the suspect's car and notified police. Mrs. Frazier had previously worked in a bank, she said.

25 years ago

Sept. 15, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- A design unveiled earlier this month to expand Razorback Stadium is drawing attention because it doesn't look like a typical stadium. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville officials are months from approving a design. Peter Eisenman's concept is one of four or five that university officials will consider before Athletic Director Frank Broyles moves forward with the estimated $50 to $60 million stadium expansion. Eisenman ... said he used ramps and sweeping red sunshades to capture the urgency that fans have as they approach the crest of a stadium. ... Broyles said he likes Eisenman's plans, but he will look at the designs other architects have promised.

10 years ago

Sept. 15, 2013

When Pulaski County Circuit Judge Jay Moody was nominated in late July to fill a vacancy on the federal bench in Little Rock, some legal observers figured there would soon be two Judge Moodys presiding in the same courthouse. But as it turns out, the prospect of a father and son holding court simultaneously in a federal courthouse in Little Rock -- or anywhere, for that matter -- isn't possible because of a federal nepotism law. U.S. District Judge James Moody, who by the end of this week will have been on the bench in the Eastern District of Arkansas for 18 years, confirmed last week that if and when his son's presidential appointment is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will be forced to resign his own lifetime commission. Since October 2008, the elder Moody, now 73, has been on senior status, a form of semi-retirement that allows him to continue working with a lighter caseload. But a federal statute, found in Chapter 28, Section 458 of the U.S. Code, prohibits even senior-status judges from serving alongside anyone who is closer than a cousin on the same court.