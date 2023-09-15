OTHERS SAY: Impeachment politics

Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican and speaker of the House, formally gave his blessing to an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

It is difficult to imagine an "impeachment inquiry" is anything but a political exercise. Even some GOP House members, like Ken Buck of Colorado and Don Bacon of Nebraska, have said no evidence warranting impeachment proceedings has yet surfaced.

No matter. McCarthy is plunging forward, and his statements Tuesday made clear he thinks President Biden is guilty of corrupt dealings when it comes to his son Hunter's former businesses.

For months some House GOP leaders have said that Hunter Biden traded on his father's political stature to further his business interests, including when the elder Biden was vice president under Barack Obama.

The proof will be in the evidence, and so far, there is none truly tying President Biden to any real corruption.

McCarthy once noted that Americans have no appetite for goose chases when it comes to something as serious as impeaching a sitting president. His point is verified by history.

Democrat President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 by the GOP majority in the House over lying about his affair with a White House intern. But Republicans paid a price at the ballot box that fall and lost seats they expected to hold.

To be sure, McCarthy had little choice in deciding to enter impeachment waters. The far-right members of the GOP's Freedom Caucus have made it clear they will look to replace him as speaker if McCarthy does not meet their demands.

This again demonstrates the central weakness of McCarthy as speaker. He literally must jump to the tune of the most extreme members of his caucus or else.

As much as Republicans want to be seen as the party of truth-seeking, an "impeachment inquiry" is as political as it gets. McCarthy and his GOP better bring the goods, or else voters will tell them in no uncertain terms that craven politics is unacceptable.